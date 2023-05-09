• Northwood University freshman Ashlyn Lundquist (Cadillac H.S.) collected a hit in the Timberwolves’ 4-0 win over Ashland Thursday in the Great Midwest Conference tournament in Findlay, Ohio. She also had a hit in a season-ending 8-5 loss to Tiffin later in the day.
• Aquinas College freshman Molly Harding (Manton H.S.) took second in the 10,000-meter run in 38:04 and fifth in the 5,000 run in 18:48 at the WHAC Outdoor Championships in Adrian.
• Cornerstone University sophomore Logan Churchill (Pine River H.S.) took 10th in the 1,500-meter run in 4:05.16 at the WHAC Outdoor Championships in Adrian. He also ran a leg of the 3200 relay that took third in 7:47.36. Sophomore Grayson VerBerkmoes (McBain H.S.) took 17th in the 800 in 2:00.37.
On the women’s side, sophomore Kendra Montague (Pine River H.S.) took 14th in the 400 dash in 1:04.01 and 15th in the 200 dash in 27.95 seconds.
• Ferris State University junior Brandon Wirth (Reed City H.S.) took fifth in the 3,000-meter steeplechase in 9:22.28 at the GLIAC Outdoor Championships in Caledonia.
• Grand Valley State University junior Klaudia O’Malley (McBain H.S.) took first in the 800-meter run in a personal-best time of 2:10.41 at the GLIAC Outdoor Championships in Caledonia. Freshman Maggie O’Malley (McBain H.S.) took fifth in the 5,000 in 18:15.26, as well.
• Hope College senior Zach Elmore (Cadillac H.S.) took fourth in the pole vault at 13-feet, 3.5-inches at the MIAA Championships at Olivet College.
• Lake Superior State University senior Andrew Giddens (Cadillac H.S.) took sixth in the 110-meter hurdles in 15.04 seconds, ran a leg of the 1600 relay that took seventh in 3:29.85 and a leg of the 400 relay that took sixth in 43.37 seconds at the GLIAC Outdoor Championships at Caledonia.
On the women’s side, freshman Lindsey Tonello (Cadillac H.S.) ran a leg of the 400 relay that took seventh in 51.21 seconds.
• Northern Michigan University senior Mari McClure (Lake City H.S.) took 11th in the pole vault at 10-feet, 1.25-inches at the GLIAC Outdoor Championships in Caledonia.
• Rochester University sophomore Heather Eller (Cadillac H.S.) took first in the 3,000-meter steeplechase in a school-record time of 11:34.87 at the WHAC Outdoor Championships in Adrian. She also ran a leg of sixth-place 3,200 relay team.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.