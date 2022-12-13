• Davenport University junior Makenna Bryant (Cadillac H.S.) recorded 10 points, a rebound and two steals in the Panthers’ 69-63 win over Indianapolis on Wednesday.
She also had 10 points in a 92-47 loss to top-ranked Grand Valley State on Sunday.
• Grand Valley State University redshirt freshman Molly Anderson (Cadillac H.S.) recorded four points, two rebounds, four assists, a block and a steal in the Lakers’ 100-51 win over Central State on Saturday.
She also had 10 points, four rebounds, two assists and a block in a 92-47 win over Davenport on Sunday.
• Hope College freshman Megan Bennett (McBain NMC) recorded nine points and five rebounds in the Flying Dutch’s 100-43 win over Great Lakes Christian on Thursday.
Sophomore Olivia Bellows (Lake City H.S.) had four points, a rebound and a block, as well.
Bennett had four points, a rebound and a steal in a 98-42 win over Kalamazoo on Saturday while Bellows added three points and two rebounds.
• Kellogg Community College freshman Lydia Schamanek (Cadillac H.S.) recorded two points, two rebounds, an assist and a steal in the Bruins’ 75-31 loss to Mid Michigan on Saturday.
• Lake Superior State University junior Jaden Wilder (Manton H.S.) recorded seven points in the Lakers’ 76-63 loss to Michigan Tech on Friday.
• Mid Michigan College sophomore Kaiden McGillis (McBain H.S.) recorded 15 points and two rebounds in the Lakers’ 92-79 win over Schoolcraft on Wednesday.
He also had eight points, four rebounds, two assists and three steals in a 91-75 win over Kellogg on Saturday.
• Mid Michigan College sophomore Olyvia Nederhood (McBain H.S.) recorded two points, two rebounds and a steal in the Lakers’ 65-57 loss to Schoolcraft on Wednesday.
Sophomore Couper Agema (McBain H.S.) added an assist and two steals.
• Trine University senior Makayla Ardis (Lake City H.S.) recorded seven points, two rebounds and three assists in the Thunder’s 81-34 win over Olivet on Saturday.
• Aquinas College senior Brandon Foster (Cadillac H.S.) took 78th with 466 pins in the third WHAC Jamboree Saturday at Thunderbowl Lanes in Allen Park.
Freshman Dylan Vermilyea (Cadillac H.S.) bowled two games, taking 93rd with 334 total pins.
• Cornerstone University sophomore Grayson VerBerkmoes (McBain H.S.) ran a leg of the Golden Eagles’ 1600-meter relay that took sixth in 3:25.47 at the Grand Valley State Holiday Open.
On the women’s side, sophomore Kendra Montague (Pine River H.S.) took 48th in the 400 dash in 1:05.20.
• Eastern Michigan University sophomore Chloie Musta (Cadillac H.S.) took first in the 800-meter run in 2:11.68 at the Grand Valley State Holiday Open.
She also ran a leg of the Eagles’ 1600-meter relay that took first in 3:50.89.
• Grand Valley State University junior Klaudia O’Malley (McBain H.S.) took second in the 3,000-meter run in 9:28.06 at the Lakers’ Holiday Open.
• Spring Arbor University freshman Shelby Cade (Buckley H.S.) took eighth in the mile in 5:42.80 at the Indiana Tech Strive for Greatness Invitational
