College roundup: Local athletes competing at the collegiate level

• Davenport University junior Makenna Bryant (Cadillac H.S.) recorded two rebounds, an assist and a steal in the Panthers’ 72-54 loss to Ferris State on Thursday.
She also grabbed two rebounds in a season-ending 67-40 loss to Lake Superior State on Saturday.
• Grand Valley State University redshirt sophomore Rylie Bisballe (Lake City H.S.) recorded six points and four rebounds in the Lakers’ 77-42 win over Lake Superior State on Thursday.
Redshirt freshman Molly Anderson (Cadillac H.S.) added two points and an assist.
Bisballe had 10 points, eight rebounds, an assist, two blocks and a steal in a 72-55 win over Ferris State on Saturday while Anderson added two rebounds, an assist and a steal.
• Hope College sophomore Olivia Bellows (Lake City H.S.) grabbed a rebound in the Flying Dutch’s 58-53 win over Albion in the MIAA tournament semifinals Friday.
• Lake Superior State University junior Jaden Wilder (Manton H.S.) recorded a rebound and a steal in the Lakers’ 77-42 loss to Grand Valley State on Thursday.
She also had three points and a rebound in a 67-40 win over Davenport on Saturday.
• Mid Michigan College sophomore Kaiden McGillis (McBain H.S.) recorded seven points and two rebounds in the Lakers’ 106-75 win over Alpena on Saturday.
• Mid Michigan College sophomore Couper Agema (McBain H.S.) recorded 11 points, a rebound, two assists and three steals in the Lakers’ 106-44 win over Alpena on Saturday.
Sophomore Olyvia Nederhood (McBain H.S.) added 11 points, four rebounds, an assist and two steals, as well.
• Trine University senior Makayla Ardis (Lake City H.S.) recorded 21 points, three rebounds, an assist and three steals in the Thunder’s 66-61 win over Calvin in the MIAA tournament semifinals Friday.
She also had 16 points, five rebounds and a steal in a 76-65 loss to Hope in the title game on Saturday.
• Eastern Michigan University sophomore Chloie Musta (Cadillac H.S.) took second in the 800-meter run in 2:11.03 at the Mid-American Conference Indoor Championships Saturday Saturday in Bowling Green, Ohio.
Eastern Michigan swept both the women’s and men’s conference titles.
• Ferris State University junior Brandon Wirth (Reed City H.S.) took 11th in the 3,000-meter run in 8:50.92 Sunday at the GLIAC Indoor Championships at Saginaw Valley State.
• Grand Valley State University junior Klaudia O’Malley (McBain H.S.) took first in the mile in 4:49.23 at the GLIAC Indoor Championships Sunday at Saginaw Valley State.
• Hope College senior Zach Elmore (Cadillac H.S.) took second in the pole vault at 13-feet, 11.25-inches (4.25 meters) at the MIAA Championships in Angola, Ind.
• Lake Superior State University freshman Gwen Phillips (Cadillac H.S.) took 19th in the 3,000-meter run in 12:46.43 at the GLIAC Indoor Championships at Saginaw Valley State.
• Northwood University freshman Ashlyn Lundquist (Cadillac H.S.) recorded two hits, including a double, and an RBI in the Timberwolves’ 7-3 win over Northwood on Friday in Evansville, Ind.
She also had two hits and an RBI in a 7-3 win over Quincy on Sunday
