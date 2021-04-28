Baseball
• Aquinas College sophomore Hunter Morrison (Reed City H.S.) pitched 2 innings of relief and picked up a victory, allowing one earned run on one hit and two walks while striking out two in a 9-8 win over Lourdes on Thursday.
• Indian Hills Community College sophomore pitcher Maddux Hoaglund (Cadillac H.S.) ran his record to 6-0 in Warriors' 15-3 win over Northeast CC on Saturday. He pitched six innings, allowing two earned runs on six hits and two walks while striking out six.
Football
• Albion College sophomore running back Phillip Jones-Price (Reed City H.S.) led the Britons with 57 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries in a 35-7 win over Olivet on Saturday.
Albion finished the pandemic-shortened spring season at 3-0 to earn the MIAA regular-season championship.
• Olivet College sophomore defensive back Elijah Lewis (Pine River H.S.) recorded a tackle in the Comets' 35-7 loss to Albion on Saturday. Junior Andrew Sikkema (McBain H.S.) also started on the offensive line.
Softball
• Hope College senior Morgann Kanouse (Cadillac H.S.) had two hits, including a double, two RBIs and scored twice in the Dutch's doubleheader split with Calvin on Thursday.
Tennis
• Alma College senior Brandon Ralston (Cadillac H.S.) dropped a 6-0, 6-0 decision to Calvin's Daniel Huan on Saturday. Ralston and Thomas Manko also lost 8-1 at No. 1 doubles.
Ralston beat Albion 7-5, 2-6, 6-4 in a dual match on Sunday and dropped an 8-2 decision with Manko at No. 1 doubles.
• Alma College junior Emma Lloyd (Cadillac H.S) dropped a 6-2, 6-2 decision to Calvin at No. 5 singles during a dual match on Friday. She also lost 8-3 at No. 3 doubles with Rachel Moran.
Lloyd scored at 6-4, 6-4 win at No. 5 singles on Sunday against Albion also won 8-5 at No. 3 doubles with Moran.
Track and Field
• Aquinas College sophomore Seager Wiltzer (McBain H.S.) took 13th in the 110-meter hurdles in 16.73 seconds at the Indiana Tech Invitational.
On the women's side, sophomore Kennedy Pollington (McBain H.S.) took 19th in the pole vault at 2.75 meters.
• Dallas Baptist University junior Analynne Klotz (Cadillac H.S.) took third in the 1,500-meter run in 4:49.36 at the Tarleton State Invitational. She also ran a leg of the 1,600-meter relay that took first in 4:02.49.
• Ferris State University freshman Brandon Wirth (Reed City H.S.) took 18th in the 3,000-meter steeplechase in 9:51.83 at the Hillsdale College Gina Relays.
• Hope College junior Ellie Haan (McBain NMC) took fourth in the long jump at 15-feet, 7.75-inches at the Davenport Invitational.
On the men's side, sophomore Zach Elmore (Cadillac H.S.) took sixth in the pole vault at 13-feet, 1.75-inches.
• Lake Superior State University junior Andrew Giddens (Cadillac H.S.) took 11th in the 110-meter hurdles in 15.36 seconds and 11th in the 400 hurdles in 1:00.40 at the Hillsdale College Gina Relays.
On the women's side, junior Brittney Ryan (Marion H.S.) took 24th in the hammer throw at 103-feet, 5-inches
