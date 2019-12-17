Basketball
• Mid Michigan Community College sophomore Kegan Brooks (Cadillac H.S.) recorded three rebounds and a steal in the Lakers' 72-58 win over Olivet's JV on Saturday. Freshman Henrique Andrade (Buckley H.S.) also had a rebound.
Mid Michigan (7-3 overall) is at Muskegon CC on Jan. 4.
• Northwestern College sophomore Craig Sterk (McBain H.S.) recorded 12 points, four rebounds and two assists in the Red Raiders' 99-86 wi over Midland College on Saturday.
Northwestern (11-2 overall, 5-1 GPAC) faces Thompson Rivers today, Westcliff on Wednesday and Bethesda on Friday in Costa Mesa, California.
• Northwestern Ohio freshman Garett VerBerkmoes (McBain H.S.) recorded four points, a rebound and an assist in the Racers' 99-66 loss to Shawnee State on Thursday.
He also had two points, two rebounds, a steal and an assist in a 95-86 loss to Concorida on Saturday.
Northwestern Ohio (2-10 overall, 0-6 WHAC) is at Warner today and at Webber International on Wednesday.
• Rochester College sophomore Logan Eling (McBain H.S.) recorded two points and two rebounds in the Warriors' 81-78 OT win over Aquinas on Saturday.
Rochester (7-5 overall, 3-2 WHAC) competes in a tournament in Puerto Rico Wednesday and Thursday.
• Spring Arbor University sophomore Denver Cade (Buckley H.S.) recorded eight points, three rebounds, two assists and a steal in the Cougars' 95-71 win over Kalamazoo College on Wednesday.
Spring Arbor (7-4 overall) competes in a tournament in Florida on Wednesday and Friday.
• Trine University freshman Makayla Ardis (Lake City H.S.) recorded four points, a rebound and an assist in the Thunder's 77-41 win over Calvin College on Saturday.
Trine (7-4 overall, 2-0 MIAA) is at Baldwin Wallace on Wednesday and hosts Ohio Northern on Saturday.
Indoor Track & Field
• Aquinas College junior Brendan Shanahan (Cadillac H.S.) took fifth in the 3000-meter run in 9:22.14 at the Saints' Maroon and White Intrasquad Meet on Friday.
Freshman Seager Wiltzer (McBain H.S.) took second in the 60-meter hurdles in 9.02 seconds and second in the long jump at 20-feet, 7-inches while freshman Matthew Brines (Cadillac H.S.) took sixth in the mile in 4:50.19. Sophomore Zach Flint (Manton H.S.) took second in the pole vault at 13-feet, 9.25-inches
On the women's side, sophomore Kennedy Pollington (McBain H.S.) took fourth in the pole vault at 9-feet, 3-inches and junior Autumn Fedorowicz (Manton H.S.) took 12th in the 600-meter run in 2:03.62
