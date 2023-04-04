• Northwood University freshman Ashlyn Lundquist (Cadillac H.S.) had two hits, including a home run, and three RBIs in the Timberwolves’ doubleheader split with Trevecca Nazarene on Friday.
She also had had four hits, including two doubles and a triple, and five RBIs in a sweep of Kentucky Wesleyan on Sunday.
• Aquinas College freshman Molly Harding (Manton H.S.) took 40th in the seeded 1,500-meter run in 5:05.03 at the Spartan Invitational in East Lansing.
• Cornerstone University sophomore Kendra Montague (Pine River H.S.) took 17th in the 400 dash in 1:06.21 and 30th in the 200 dash in 28.66 seconds at the Spartan Invitational in East Lansing. Sophomore Makayla Hall (McBain NMC) took 12th in the unseeded 1,500 in 5:31.17.
On the men’s side, sophomore Grayson VerBerkmoes (McBain H.S.) took 33rd in the seeded 800 in 2:02.44.
• Eastern Michigan University sophomore Chloie Musta (Cadillac H.S.) took fifth in the seeded 800-meter run in 2:12.15 at the Spartan Invitational in East Lansing.
• Ferris State University junior Brandon Wirth (Reed City H.S.) took eighth in the 5,000-meter run in 16:27.26 at the Western Kentucky Hilltopper Relays.
• Grand Valley State University sophomore Maggie O’Malley (McBain H.S.) took 32nd in the seeded 1,500-meter run in 4:55.88 at the Spartan Invitational in East Lansing.
• Lake Superior State University senior Andrew Giddens (Cadillac H.S.) took 15th in the 200-meter dash in 23.44 seconds and 12th in the 110 hurdles in 15.72 seconds.
On the women’s side, freshman Lindsey Tonello (Cadillac H.S.) took 15th in the long jump at 4.87 meters while freshman Gwen Phillips (Cadillac H.S.) took 18th in the unseeded 800 in 3:08.62 and 28th in the unseeded 1,500 in 6:12.00.
• Lansing Community College sophomore Gabrielle Metzger (Cadillac H.S.) took 45th in the seeded 800-meter run in 2:34.95 and 50th in the seeded 1,500 in 5:13.64 at the Spartan Invitational in East Lansing.
• Michigan State University freshman Noah Morrow (Manton H.S.) took 27th in the seeded 800-meter run in 2:00.62 and 21st in the seeded 1,500 in 4:03.73 at the Spartan Invitational.
• Muskegon Community College freshman Abi Kiaunis (Reed City H.S.) took ninth in the 400-meter dash in 1:02.09 and 26th in the seeded 800 at 2:27.37 at the Spartan Invitational.
