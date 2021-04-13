Baseball
• Aquinas College sophomore Hunter Morrison (Reed City H.S.) pitched 4.1 innings of relief, allowing one earned run on five hits and no walks while striking out one in the Saints' 9-4 loss to Madonna on Saturday.
• Indian Hills Community College sophomore Maddux Hoaglund (Cadillac H.S.) pitched a third of an inning and struck out one in the Warriors' 11-9 loss to Southeastern CC on April 6.
Hoaglund picked up a win in a 9-1 victory over Ellsworth CC on Saturday. He allowed no earned runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out eight in nine innings of work.
Softball
• Hope College senior Morgann Kanouse (Cadillac H.S.) recorded a hit and drew a walk in the Dutch's 5-4 win over Alma on Friday.
Tennis
• Alma College senior Brandon Ralston (Cadillac H.S.) dropped a 6-1, 6-0 decision at No. 1 singles to Kalamazoo College and also dropped an 8-0 decision at No. 1 doubles on Friday.
Track and Field
• Aquinas College junior Kennedy Pollington (McBain H.S.) took sixth in the pole vault with a jump of 2.60 meters at the Calvin Spring Thing on Thursday.
• Dallas Baptist University sophomore Analynne Klotz (Cadillac H.S.) took first in the 3,000-meter steeplechase in 11:03.93 at the East Texas Baptist University Invitational on Saturday.
• Ferris State University freshman Brandon Wirth (Reed City H.S.) took third in the 3,000-meter steeplechase in 10:00.06 at the Hillsdale Invitational.
• Lake Superior State University sophomore Andrew Giddens (Cadillac H.S.) took seventh in the 110-meter hurdles in 15.62 seconds at the Hillsdale Invitational. He also ran legs of the 1,600 relay that took fourth in 3:29.26 and the 400 relay that took third in 43.96 seconds.
• On the women's side, junior Brittney Ryan (Marion H.S.) took 11th in the shot put at 29-feet, 4.5-inches and seventh in the javelin throw at 85-9.
Volleyball
• Aquinas College senior Kylie Christensen (Cadillac H.S.) recorded 11 kills, two assists, a block and six digs in the Saints' 3-0 win over Lourdes in the WHAC tournament quarterfinals on April 6. Senior teammate Sam VanHouten (McBain H.S.) had 10 digs and an assist.
Christensen had a team-high 20 kills, 17 digs, two blocks, an ace and an assist in a 3-2 win over Madonna in the semifinals on Friday while VanHouten recorded 10 digs.
Christensen had 14 kills, 13 digs and a block in a 3-1 loss to Cornerstone in the championship match on Saturday. VanHouten added 10 digs.
Christensen was named first-team all-conference for her efforts this season.
Aquinas (21-3 overall) is at Indiana-Kokomo in the first round of the NAIA National Tournament on Saturday.
