• Aquinas College junior Brandon Foster (Cadillac H.S.) bowled a 619 for three games and took 56th overall in the first WHAC Jamboree Saturday at Five Star Lanes in Sterling Heights. Freshman Dylan Vermilyea (Cadillac H.S.) bowled in a 168 in the one game he competed and took 111th overall.
• Ferris State University junior Brandon Wirth (Reed City H.S.) took 88th in a time of 25:38 at the Lewis Crossover Saturday in Romeoville, Ill.
• Albion College senior Phillip Jones-Price (Reed City H.S.) carried the ball 12 times for 36 yards in the Scots’ 30-10 win over Hope College on Saturday.
• Michigan Tech sophomore Ben Marion (Lake City H.S.) recorded seven tackles in the Huskies’ 35-34 win over Wayne State on Saturday.
• New Haven University sophomore Macy Brown (Cadillac H.S.) recorded nine kills, an assist, an ace, a block and 17 digs in the Chargers’ 3-1 loss to American International on Tuesday.
She had 12 kills, three aces, a block and nine digs in a 3-0 win over Southern Connecticut on Saturday.
• Northwood University freshman Renee Brines (Cadillac H.S.) had five kills, 34 assists and eight digs in the Timberwolves’ 3-1 loss to Ferris State on Tuesday.
She also had a kill, 50 assists and 12 digs in a 3-2 loss to Findlay on Saturday.
