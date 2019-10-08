Cross Country
• Alma College freshman Tim Carlington (Cadillac H.S.) took 40th in a time of 27:24 at the Lansing Invitational on Friday.
• Aquinas College junior Brendan Shanahan (Cadillac H.S.) took 152nd in a time of 26:48 at the Greater Louisville Classic.
• Ferris State University freshman Brandon Wirth (Reed City H.S.) took 281st in a time of 26:26 at the Greater Louisville Classic.
• Grand Valley State University freshman Klaudia O'Malley (McBain H.S.) took second in a time of 18:19 at the Lansing Invitational.
On the men's side, freshman Keegan O'Malley (McBain H.S.) took 15th in a time of 26:25 at the Lansing Invitational.
• Hope College freshman Zach Elmore (Cadillac H.S.) took 299th in a time of 28:05 at the Greater Louisville Classic.
• Lawrence Tech University senior Emily Gandolfi (McBain H.S.) took 85th in a time of 21:31 at the Lansing Invitational.
Football
• Olivet College freshman Elijah Lewis (Pine River H.S.) recorded a tackle in the Comets' 63-6 win over Finlandia on Saturday. Sophomore Andrew Sikkema (McBain H.S.) saw time on the offensive line as Olivet totaled 453 yards of offense.
Olivet (4-0 overall, 1-0 MIAA) hosts Adrian on Saturday.
Golf
• Delta College freshman Tyler Campbell (Cadillac H.S.) was named to the MCCAA's Eastern Conference All-Freshman Team.
• Saginaw Valley State University senior Jordan Weaver (Cadillac H.S.) tied for 46th with a three-day total of 238 (82-77-79) in the Northwood Invitational at the Midland Country Club.
Soccer
• Delta College sophomore Hannah Emington (Cadillac H.S.) scored three goals and added an assist in the Pioneers' 4-0 win over Jackson College on Wednesday. Sophomore Katelyn Goodrich (Cadillac H.S.) also recorded a shot in the contest.
Freshman Kristen Goodrich (Cadillac H.S.0 recorded a goal while freshman Karli Scott (Cadillac H.S.) and Emington had assists in a 12-0 win over Lorain County CC on Saturday.
Delta (11-0 overall, 9-0 MCCAA) hosts Ancilla on Wednesday.
• Muskegon Community College freshman goalkeeper Rachel Weinclaw (Mesick H.S.) made four saves in the Jahawks' 3-2 double-overtime loss to Moraine Valley CC on Saturday. She also had one save in a 6-1 win over Waubonsee CC on Sunday.
Volleyball
• Aquinas College junior Kylie Christensen (Cadillac H.S.) was named the WHAC Attacker of the Week after hitting .489 and committing just three errors in three home matches for the Saints last week.
She had seven kills and six in blocks in a 3-0 win over Michigan-Dearborn on Wednesday before picking up nine kills and a block in a 3-2 win over Siena Heights on Friday. Christensen added nine kills and two blocks and three digs in a 3-0 win over Lourdes on Saturday.
Junior Sam VanHouten (McBain H.S.) recorded eight digs and two assists against Michigan-Dearborn; nine digs and an assist against Siena Heights; and three digs against Lourdes.
Aquinas (9-9 overall, 6-3 WHAC) is at Madonna on Wednesday.
• Kellogg Community College freshman Abby Lowe (Cadillac H.S.) recorded four kills, three aces and a dig in a 3-0 loss to Jackson College on Thursday.
