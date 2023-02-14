College roundup: Local athletes competing at the collegiate level

• Calvin College freshman Trevin Winkle (McBain NMC) recorded eight points, a rebound and an assist in the Knights’ 98-62 win over Alma on Wednesday.
• Concordia University freshman Chloe Bisballe (Lake City H.S.) recorded two rebounds in the Cardinals’ 52-44 loss to Lawrence Tech on Feb. 6.
• Davenport University junior Makenna Bryant (Cadillac H.S.) recorded two points, two rebounds, an assist and a steal in the Panthers’ 73-55 loss to Northern Michigan on Thursday. She also had four points and a rebound in a 63-48 loss to Michigan Tech on Saturday.
• Grand Valley State University redshirt sophomore Rylie Bisballe (Lake City H.S.) recorded seven points, five rebounds, an assist and a block in the Lakers’ 60-43 win over Michigan Tech on Thursday.
She also had nine points, 10 rebounds, a block and a steal in a 64-52 win over Northern Michigan on Saturday.
• Hope College sophomore Olivia Bellows (Lake City H.S.) recorded nine points, four rebounds and two steals in the Flying Dutch’s 95-18 win over Olivet on Saturday. Freshman Megan Bennett (McBain NMC) added nine rebounds.
• Kellogg Community College freshman Lydia Schamanek (Cadillac H.S.) recorded a rebound and a steal in the Bruins’ 65-39 loss to Southwestern Michigan on Saturday.
• Lake Superior State University junior Jaden Wilder (Manton H.S.) recorded a rebound in the Lakers’ 57-46 loss to Saginaw Valley State on Thursday and in a 72-62 win over Wayne State on Saturday.
• Mid Michigan College sophomore Couper Agema (McBain H.S.) recorded eight points, two rebounds, two assist and a steal in the Lakers’ 87-65 win over Grand Rapids CC on Wednesday. She also had eight points, three rebounds, five assists and two steals in a 101-33 win over North Central Michigan College on Saturday.
• Trine University senior Makayla Ardis (Lake City H.S.) recorded 16 points, three rebounds and an assist in the Thunder’s 82-45 win over Kalamazoo on Wednesday.
She also had eight points, six rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block in a 59-54 win over Calvin on Saturday.
• Lake Superior State University freshman Lindsey Tonello (Cadillac H.S.) scored her ninth goal of the season in the Lakers’ 5-4 loss to Minnesota on Sunday.
• Marian University senior Melodee Eastman (Cadillac H.S.) recorded an assist in the Sabres’ 5-1 win over Finlandia on Sunday. She also scored a goal in a 3-0 win on Monday, as well.
• Michigan State University sophomore Oakley Mickelson (Cadillac H.S.) scored a pair of goals, her fifth and sixth of the season, in the Spartans’ 9-1 win over Davenport on Saturday.
• Aquinas College freshman Molly Harding (Manton H.S.) took first in the mile at 5:23 in the WHAC vs. MIAA Challenge Friday at Aquinas. She also took 28th in the 800-meter run in 2:28.49 at the Grand Valley State Big Meet on Saturday.
• Eastern Michigan University sophomore Chloie Musta (Cadillac H.S.) took 107th in the 800-meter run in a time of 2:14.50 at the David Hemery Valentine Open at Boston University.
• Ferris State University freshman Reese Ensing (McBain H.S.) took 44th in the 3,000-meter run in 12:35.07 at the Grand Valley State Big Meet.
On the men’s side, senior Brandon Wirth (Reed City H.S.) took seventh in heat 10 of the 5,000-meter run in 15:39.60.
• Grand Valley State University junior Klaudia O’Malley (McBain H.S.) ran a leg of the distance medley relay that took first in a school and meet-record time of 11:18.68 at the Lakers’ Big Meet.
• Lake Superior State University senior Andrew Giddens (Cadillac H.S.) finished with a time of 8.84 seconds in the 60-meter hurdles at the Grand Valley State Big Meet.
