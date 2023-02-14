College roundup: Local athletes competing at the collegiate level

Grand Valley State University junior Klaudia O’Malley (far left) poses with her teammates after the broke the school and meet record in the distance medley relay during the Lakers’ Big Meet on Friday and Saturday.

 photo courtesy of grand valley state university

• Calvin College freshman Trevin Winkle (McBain NMC) recorded eight points, a rebound and an assist in the Knights’ 98-62 win over Alma on Wednesday.

• Concordia University freshman Chloe Bisballe (Lake City H.S.) recorded two rebounds in the Cardinals’ 52-44 loss to Lawrence Tech on Feb. 6.

• Davenport University junior Makenna Bryant (Cadillac H.S.) recorded two points, two rebounds, an assist and a steal in the Panthers’ 73-55 loss to Northern Michigan on Thursday. She also had four points and a rebound in a 63-48 loss to Michigan Tech on Saturday.

• Grand Valley State University redshirt sophomore Rylie Bisballe (Lake City H.S.) recorded seven points, five rebounds, an assist and a block in the Lakers’ 60-43 win over Michigan Tech on Thursday.

She also had nine points, 10 rebounds, a block and a steal in a 64-52 win over Northern Michigan on Saturday.

• Hope College sophomore Olivia Bellows (Lake City H.S.) recorded nine points, four rebounds and two steals in the Flying Dutch’s 95-18 win over Olivet on Saturday. Freshman Megan Bennett (McBain NMC) added nine rebounds.

• Kellogg Community College freshman Lydia Schamanek (Cadillac H.S.) recorded a rebound and a steal in the Bruins’ 65-39 loss to Southwestern Michigan on Saturday.

• Lake Superior State University junior Jaden Wilder (Manton H.S.) recorded a rebound in the Lakers’ 57-46 loss to Saginaw Valley State on Thursday and in a 72-62 win over Wayne State on Saturday.

• Mid Michigan College sophomore Couper Agema (McBain H.S.) recorded eight points, two rebounds, two assist and a steal in the Lakers’ 87-65 win over Grand Rapids CC on Wednesday. She also had eight points, three rebounds, five assists and two steals in a 101-33 win over North Central Michigan College on Saturday.

• Trine University senior Makayla Ardis (Lake City H.S.) recorded 16 points, three rebounds and an assist in the Thunder’s 82-45 win over Kalamazoo on Wednesday.

She also had eight points, six rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block in a 59-54 win over Calvin on Saturday.

• Lake Superior State University freshman Lindsey Tonello (Cadillac H.S.) scored her ninth goal of the season in the Lakers’ 5-4 loss to Minnesota on Sunday.

• Marian University senior Melodee Eastman (Cadillac H.S.) recorded an assist in the Sabres’ 5-1 win over Finlandia on Sunday. She also scored a goal in a 3-0 win on Monday, as well.

• Michigan State University sophomore Oakley Mickelson (Cadillac H.S.) scored a pair of goals, her fifth and sixth of the season, in the Spartans’ 9-1 win over Davenport on Saturday.

• Aquinas College freshman Molly Harding (Manton H.S.) took first in the mile at 5:23 in the WHAC vs. MIAA Challenge Friday at Aquinas. She also took 28th in the 800-meter run in 2:28.49 at the Grand Valley State Big Meet on Saturday.

• Eastern Michigan University sophomore Chloie Musta (Cadillac H.S.) took 107th in the 800-meter run in a time of 2:14.50 at the David Hemery Valentine Open at Boston University.

• Ferris State University freshman Reese Ensing (McBain H.S.) took 44th in the 3,000-meter run in 12:35.07 at the Grand Valley State Big Meet.

On the men’s side, senior Brandon Wirth (Reed City H.S.) took seventh in heat 10 of the 5,000-meter run in 15:39.60.

• Grand Valley State University junior Klaudia O’Malley (McBain H.S.) ran a leg of the distance medley relay that took first in a school and meet-record time of 11:18.68 at the Lakers’ Big Meet.

• Lake Superior State University senior Andrew Giddens (Cadillac H.S.) finished with a time of 8.84 seconds in the 60-meter hurdles at the Grand Valley State Big Meet.

sports@cadillacnews.com | 775-NEWS (6397)

"

"