• Alma College freshman Chloe Colton (Manton H.S.) took 65th overall in a time of 21:00 at the Central Michigan Jeff Drenth Memorial Friday in Shepherd.
• Cornerstone University junior Logan Churchill (Pine River H.S.) took 33rd overall in a time of 16:00 at the Jeff Drenth Memorial.
• Eastern Michigan University junior Chloie Musta (Cadillac H.S.) took 34th overall in a time of 19:18 at the Drenth Memorial.
• Michigan State University sophomore Noah Morrow (Manton H.S.) took sixth overall in a time of 15:12 at the Central Michigan Jeff Drenth Memorial.
• Rochester University junior Heather Eller (Cadillac H.S.) took 11th in a time of 22:12 at the St. Clair Skippers Cross Country Showcase Friday at Goodells Country Park.
• Spring Arbor University sophomore Shelby Cade (Buckley H.S.) took 58th 20:46 at the CMU Jeff Drenth Memorial.
• Albion College fifth-year senior Philip Jones-Price (Reed City H.S.) rushed for 142 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries in the Britons’ 41-20 season-opening win over Carthage on Saturday. Jones-Price also caught three passes for 28 yards.
• Alma College sophomore defensive back Aden Gurden (Cadillac H.S.) recorded a tackle in the Scots’ 52-7 season-opening win over Ohio Northern on Saturday.
• Tennessee Tech fifth-year senior defensive back Jackson Price (Reed City H.S.) five tackles, including one for a loss of three yards in the Golden Eagles’ 45-10 season-opening loss to Furman Thursday in Greenville, S.C.
• Kellogg Community College sophomore Lydia Schamanek (Cadillac H.S.) recorded three assists in the Bruins’ 8-0 win over Lakeland CC on Friday.
• Cornerstone University sophomore Emma Whitley (Pine River H.S.) recorded an assist, an ace and four digs in the Golden Eagles’ 3-0 win over Saint Xavier on Tuesday. Freshman teammate Gabrielle VerBerkmoes (McBain H.S.) had three kills, an assist and a block.
Whitley had two aces and seven digs in a 3-0 loss to Indiana Wesleyan on Saturday while VerBerkmoes added a kill. Whitley also had nine digs in a 3-0 win over Trinity Christian later in the day.
• University of New Haven junior Macy Brown (Cadillac H.S.) earned all-tournament honors as the Chargers went 3-1 in the season-opening Ashland University Tournament.
Brown recorded 45 kills, three assists, nine aces, three blocks and 40 digs in the four matches.
• Northwood University sophomore setter Renee Brines (Cadillac H.S.) recorded two kills, 42 assists and two digs in the Timberwolves’ season-opening win over Northern Michigan Friday in Marquette.
Brines had five kills, 36 assists, two aces and six digs in a 3-2 win over Minnesota-Crookston later in the day.
On Saturday, she had three kills, 29 assists and seven digs in a 3-1 loss to Winona State before finishing with two kills, 39 assists, an ace and four digs in another 3-1 win over Northern Michigan.
