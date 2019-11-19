Basketball
• Lake Superior State University sophomore Jayden Perry (Manton H.S.) recorded three points and a rebound in the Lakers' 75-63 loss to Spring Arbor on Friday.
Lake State (1-2 overall) faces Dixie State and Westminster this week in Salt Lake City, Utah.
• Mid Michigan Community College sophomore Kegan Brooks (Cadillac H.S.) recorded two points, two rebounds and two assists in the Lakers' 90-65 win over Alma's JV on Wednesday. Freshman Henrique Andrade (Buckley H.S.) added two rebounds, as well.
Mid Michigan (2-1 overall) takes part in the Grand Rapids CC tournament this weekend.
• Northwestern College sophomore Craig Sterk (McBain H.S.) recorded 13 points, 10 rebounds, two assists and three blocks in the Red Raiders' 99-84 win over Mount Mary on Nov 12.
• Northwestern Ohio freshman Garrett VerBerkmoes (McBain H.S.) recorded two points and a rebound in the Racers' 90-63 loss to Rochester on Saturday.
• Rochester College sophomore Logan Eling (McBain H.S.) recorded eight points, one rebound and one assist in the Warriors' 90-63 win over Northwestern Ohio on Saturday.
• Spring Arbor sophomore Denver Cade (Buckley H.S.) recorded eight points, six rebounds and two assists in the Cougars' 89-76 win over Grace Christian on Nov. 12.
• Trine University freshman Makayla Ardis (Lake City H.S.) recorded one point in the Thunder's season-opening 70-40 win over Marietta on Friday.
Cross Country
• Alma College freshman Tim Carlington (Cadillac H.S.) took 141st in a time of 26:37 at the NCAA Division III Great Lakes Regional Saturday in Grand Rapids.
Football
• Alma College freshman Trever Salani (Manton H.S.) recorded a tackle in the Scots' 46-0 win over Finlandia on Saturday.
Alma finished the season 6-4 overall and 4-3 in the MIAA.
• Grand Valley State University redshirt freshman Jake Kochanny (Cadillac H.S.) saw time on the offensive line in the Lakers' 31-17 loss to Wayne State on Saturday. Grand Valley totaled 264 yards of offense.
• Michigan Tech junior lineman Taylor Pelton (Reed City H.S.) recorded a pair of tackles in the Huskies' 34-21 win over Northwood on Saturday.
Michigan Tech finished at 5-5 overall.
• Olivet College freshman Elijah Lewis (Pine River H.S.) recorded a tackle in the Comets' 30-24 loss to Albion on Saturday. Sophomore Andrew Sikkema (McBain H.S.) saw time on the offensive line as Olivet totaled 290 yards of offense.
Hockey
• Morrisville State College junior Dane Moore (Cadillac H.S.) had a shot on goal in the Mustangs' 3-1 loss to Stevenson University on Sunday.
Soccer
• Delta College sophomore Hannah Emington (Cadillac H.S.) scored two goals on three shots in the Pioneers' 2-1 double-overtime win over Howard Community College in the NJCAA Division III National Tournament quarterfinals on Thursday in Dryden, New York. Freshman Karli Scott (Cadillac H.S.) recorded a shot while sophomore Katelyn Goodrich (Cadillac H.S.) saw time as a defender.
Scott had two shots on goal and Emington one in a 1-1 tie with Nassau Community College in the national semifinals on Saturday. Top-ranked Brookhaven College beat No. 2 Delta 2-0 in the national championship game on Sunday.
Delta finished the season at 17-1-1 overall.
Volleyball
• Aquinas College junior Kylie Christensen (Cadillac H.S.) was named All-WHAC for the third straight year. She finished the season with 306 kills and 98 total blocks.
Christensen had nine kills in the Saints' 3-0 loss to Lourdes in the WHAC tournament quarterfinals on Wednesday. Junior Sam VanHouten (McBain H.S.) added five digs and three assists.
Aquinas finished 17-13 overall.
• Lake Erie College senior Morgan Briggs (Cadillac H.S.) recorded 22 digs and five assists in the Storm's 3-1 loss to Hillsdale on Friday.
She also had 20 digs and four assists in a 3-0 loss to Findlay on Saturday to wrap up the season.
