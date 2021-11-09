College Roundup: Local athletes competing at the collegiate level

• Spring Arbor University senior Denver Cade (Buckley H.S.) recorded two points, five rebounds, two assists and a steal in the Cougars’ 73-63 win over Grace Christian University on Wednesday.
He also had eight points, four rebounds and an assist in a 68-60 loss to Northwestern Ohio on Saturday.
• Aquinas College sophomore Brandon Foster (Cadillac H.S.) took 81st with a three-game score of 471 the second WHAC Jamboree Saturday in Jackson.
• Aquinas College sophomore Matthew Brines (Cadillac H.S.) took 65th in the WHAC Championships in a time of 28:36 on Saturday.
• Cornerstone University freshman Logan Churchill (Pine River H.S.) took 20th in the WHAC Championships in a time of 26:29 on Saturday.
• Ferris State University sophomore Brandon Wirth (Reed City H.S.) took 167th in a time of 35:35 at the NCAA Division II Midwest Regional meet Saturday in Evansville, Ind.
• Grand Valley State University sophomore Klaudia O’Malley (McBain H.S.) took fourth overall in a time of 20:47 at the NCAA Division II Midwest Regional meet Saturday in Evansville, Ind.
• Lake Superior State University freshman Gwen Phillips (Cadillac H.S.) took 194th in a time of 28:02 at the NCAA Division II Midwest Regional Meet.
• Spring Arbor University freshman Shelby Cade (Buckley H.S.) took 68th in a time of 21:30 at the WHAC Championships.
• Albion College junior running back Phillip Jones-Price (Reed City H.S.) carried the ball 10 times for 108 yards and one touchdown in the Britons’ 41-38 win over Hope College on Saturday. Jones-Price also caught one pass for 12 yards.
• Grand Valley State University sophomore Jake Kochanny (Cadillac H.S.) started on the offensive line in the Lakers’ 62-13 win over Wayne State on Saturday.
• Olivet College junior defensive back Elijah Lewis (Pine River H.S.) recorded two tackles in the Comets’ 35-28 win over Adrian College on Saturday. Senior Andrew Sikkema (McBain H.S.) started on the offensive line.
• East Stroudsburg University senior Ali Finch (Cadillac H.S.) recorded five kills, 35 assists, three blocks and 10 digs in the Warriors’ 3-0 win over West Chester on Friday.
She also had five kills, 40 assists, an ace, seven blocks and 21 digs in a 3-1 win over Millersville on Saturday.
• University of New Haven freshman Macy Brown (Cadillac H.S.) recorded 14 kills, an assist, two aces and 12 digs in the Chargers’ 3-2 loss to Southern Connecticut on Thursday.
She added 16 kills, an assist, an ace, a block and 15 digs in a 3-2 win over Stonehill on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.