• Aquinas College freshman Molly Harding (Manton H.S.) took 18th in a time of 19:46 at the Grand Rapids Community College Raider Invitational on Saturday.
On the men’s side, senior Matthew Brines (Cadillac H.S.) took 113th in a time of 29:36.
• Cornerstone University sophomore Logan Churchill (Pine River H.S.) took 153rd in a time of 27:48 at the Spartan Invitational Friday in East Lansing.
On the women’s side, sophomore Makayla Hall (McBain NMC) took 150th in 25:18.
• Ferris State University junior Brandon Wirth (Reed City H.S.) took 118th in a time of 27:02 at the Spartan Invitational Friday in East Lansing.
On the women’s side, freshman Reese Ensing (McBain H.S.) took 205th in 28:37.
• Grand Valley State University junior Klaudia O’Malley (McBain H.S.) took 14th in a time of 22:04 at the Spartan Invitational Friday in East Lansing. Senior Analynne Klotz (Cadillac H.S.) took 40th in 22:45 and sophomore Maggie O’Malley (McBain H.S.) took 74th in 23:27.
• Lansing Community College sophomore Gabrielle Metzger (Cadillac H.S.) took 22nd in a time of 20:00 at the GRCC Raider Invitational on Saturday.
• Spring Arbor University sophomore Shelby Cade (Buckley H.S.) took 34th in a time of 21:20 at the Taylor University Ray Bullock Invitational on Thursday.
• Aquinas College freshman Harry Chipman (Cadillac H.S.) took second overall with a three-round total of 223 (75-75-73) at the Cardinal Classic Invitational in Ypsilanti.
• Albion College senior Phillip Jones-Price (Reed City H.S.) recorded 59 yards rushing on 10 carries in the Britons’ 49-19 win over Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology on Saturday.
• Alma College freshman defensive back Aden Gurden (Cadillac H.S.) recorded three tackles in the Scots’ 45-7 win over Anderson University on Saturday. Senior teammate Trever Salani (Manton H.S.) recorded a pair of tackles, as well.
• Colgate University senior Jackson Price (Reed City H.S.) recorded three tackles and an interception in the Red Raiders’ 25-14 loss to Penn on Saturday.
• Michigan Tech sophomore Ben Marion (Lake City H.S.) recorded two tackles in the Huskies’ 28-21 loss to Midwestern State on Saturday.
• Northwood University sophomore defensive lineman Owen Bontekoe (McBain H.S.) recorded a tackle in the Timberwolves’ 35-14 loss to Saginaw Valley State on Saturday.
• Cornerstone University sophomore Emma Whitley (Pine River H.S.) recorded an assist and a dig in the Eagles’ 3-0 win over Lourdes on Friday. She also had an assist, an ace and three digs in a 3-1 win over Siena Heights on Saturday.
• New Haven University sophomore Macy Brown (Cadillac H.S.) recorded nine kills, an assist, an ace, three blocks and 15 digs in the Chargers’ 3-0 win over Assumption on Saturday.
• Northwood University freshman Renee Brines (Cadillac H.S.) recorded four kills, 51 assists and eight digs in the Timberwolves’ 3-2 win over Walsh on Friday.
She also had four kills, 33 assists, three aces and 14 digs in a 3-0 win over Malone on Saturday.
