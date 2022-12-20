• Calvin College freshman Trevin Winkle (McBain NMC) recorded four points and two rebounds in the Knights’ 75-52 win over Augsburg Monday in Winter Park, Fla.
• Davenport University junior Makenna Bryant (Cadillac H.S.) recorded nine points, a rebound and a steal in the Panthers’ 76-70 loss Embry-Riddle Frfiday in Daytona Beach, Fla. She also had a rebound, an assist and a block in an 84-67 loss to Saint Leo on Saturday.
• Grand Valley State University redshirt freshman Molly Anderson (Cadillac H.S.) recorded two points and an assist in the Lakers’ 84-43 win over D’Youville on Saturday.
• Kellogg Community College freshman Lydia Schamanek (Cadillac H.S.) recorded an assist and a rebound in the Bruins’ 78-46 loss to Niagara County CC on Friday.
• Lake Superior State University junior Jaden Wilder (Manton H.S.) recorded 16 points, a rebound and an assist in the Lakers’ 82-77 win over Illinois-Springfield on Thursday.
She also had four points, two assists and two steals in a 70-55 win over Algoma University on Saturday.
• Trine University senior Makayla Ardis (Lake City H.S.) recorded 12 points, six rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block as the Thunder knocked off top-ranked Hope 76-64 on Saturday.
