Basketball
• Lake Superior State University sophomore Jayden Perry (Manton H.S.) grabbed a rebound in the Lakers' 86-71 loss to Purdue Northwest on Saturday.
• Mid Michigan Community College freshman Henrique Andrade (Buckley H.S.) recorded four points in the Lakers' 100-97 win over Jackson College on Wednesday.
Sophomore Kegan Brooks (Cadillac H.S.) recorded two points, three rebounds and two steals in an 81-72 win over Glen Oaks on Saturday.
• Northwestern College sophomore Craig Sterk (McBain H.S.) recorded two points and five rebounds in the Red Raiders' 93-76 loss to Dakota Wesleyan on Wednesday.
He also had a team-high 22 points and three rebounds in a 96-71 loss to Morningside on Saturday.
• Rochester College sophomore Logan Eling (McBain H.S.) grabbed a rebound in the Warriors' 73-63 win over Lawrence Tech on Saturday.
• Spring Arbor University sophomore Denver Cade (Buckley H.S.) recorded three points, five rebounds and an assist in the Cougars' 67-59 win over St. Francis on Saturday.
• Trine University freshman Makayla Ardis (Lake City H.S.) recorded seven points, two rebounds and four assists in the Thunder's 94-44 win over Kalamazoo College on Thursday.
Indoor Track and Field
• Aquinas College sophomore Zach Flint (Manton H.S.) took first in the pole vault at 14-feet, 9-inches at the WHAC Indoor Championships.
On the women's side, sophomore Kennedy Pollington (McBain H.S.) took eighth in the pole vault at 9-9 while senior Autumn Fedorowicz (Manton H.S.) took 12th in the 800-meter run in 2:47.79.
• Cornerstone University senior Mara VanOrder (Evart H.S.) took third in the 600-meter run in 1:42.07 at the WHAC Indoor Championships. She also ran a leg of the 3,200-meter relay that took first in 9:31.93 and the 1,600-meter relay that took third in 4:03.56.
• Dallas Baptist University sophomore Analynne Klotz (Cadillac H.S.) took eighth in the 5,000-meter run in 18:35.90 at the Lone Star Conference Indoor Championships.
• Ferris State University freshman Brandon Wirth (Reed City H.S.) took 13th in the 3,000-meter run in 9:12.96 at the Saginaw Valley State Tune-Up Meet.
• Grand Valley State University freshman Keegan O'Malley (McBain H.S.) took fourth in the mile in 4:17.07 at the Lakers' Tune-Up Meet.
• Hope College freshman Zach Elmore (Cadillac H.S.) took second in the pole vault at 4.32 meters at the Grand Valley State Tune-Up Meet while senior teammate Jager Haan (McBain NMC) took fourth in the long jump at 5.88 meters.
• Lake Superior State University sophomore Andrew Giddens (Cadillac H.S.) took sixth in the 60-meter hurdles at 8.92 seconds at the Grand Valley State Tune-Up Meet.
On the women's side, junior Brittney Ryan (Marion H.S.) took sixth in the shot put at 10.95 meters.
• Northern Michigan University freshman Mari McClure (Lake City H.S.) took 23rd in the pole vault at 2.91 meters at the Grand Valley State Tune-Up Meet.
Tennis
• Alma College junior Brandon Ralston (Cadillac H.S.) scored a 6-4, 4-6, 10-2 win over St. Francis' Jay Stanchin at No. 1 singles on Thursday. He also teamed with Brett Reuter to win 6-3 at No. 1 doubles.
Ralston beat Franklin's Blake Amonett 6-4, 1-6, 10-6 at No. 1 singles on Saturday and won at No. 1 doubles 8-7 (1-0). He lost to Bethel's Juan David Herandez 6-2, 6-1 on Sunday also lost 6-4 at No. 1 doubles.
