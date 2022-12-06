College roundup: Local athletes competing at the collegiate level

Klaudia O’Malley wasn’t all that happy with her running through August and September.
Yet, when it counted the most, the Grand Valley State University junior standout made it happen.
O’Malley took third in a time of 20:43 at the NCAA Division II National Championships Friday in Seattle, Wash.
Adams State’s Stephanie Cotter took first at 19:45 while Winona State’s Lindsay Cunningham was second at 20:27.
It’s O’Malley’s third All-America finish in cross country and eighth overall, including indoor and outdoor track.
“Individually, I was hoping for a top-five finish and I was hoping for a PR but the with condition the course was in, I knew it might not happen,” she said. “I’m really happy about being All-American because it just shows that all of the hard work you put in does pay off.”
By her standards, O’Malley struggled a bit early in the season but she came on strong when the weather turned cold and the races got bigger.
She took first at the NCAA D2 Midwest Regional Meet in 21:19 on Nov. 19 in Kenosha, Wisc., and peaked at the right time.
“I am very happy with my race,” O’Malley said. “I kind of had a slower start to the season and wasn’t running how I wanted to be but as the season progressed, I made good progress and I think I peaked at the right time. I was the regional champion and then took third at national which I am really happy about.”
Adams State won the national title on the women’s side with 75 points while the Lakers were second for the third straight season at 126.
“Our team goal was obviously to be national champions,” she said. “We were ranked second all year and we had a good chance to win but things didn’t work out in our favor.
“Some people just had an OK day (Friday) so we ended up runner-up which isn’t bad at all but this is our third year in a row getting second so it does stink in that aspect.”
• Concordia University freshman Chloe Bisballe (Lake City H.S.) grabbed a rebound in the Cardinals’ 66-49 win over Madonna on Saturday.
• Davenport University junior Makenna Bryant (Cadillac H.S.) recorded eight points, four rebounds and four assists in the Panthers’ 75-59 loss to Lake Superior State on Thursday.
She also had three points, two steals and a rebound in a 67-55 loss to Ferris State on Sunday.
• Grand Valley State University redshirt freshman Molly Anderson (Cadillac H.S.) recorded two points, five rebounds and a steal in the Lakers’ 89-48 win over Lake Superior State on Saturday.
• Hope College freshman Megan Bennett (McBain NMC) recorded two points in the Flying Dutch’s 86-64 win over Wittenberg on Saturday. Sophomore Olivia Bellows (Lake City H.S.) added a steal, as well.
• Kellogg Community College freshman Lydia Schamanek (Cadillac H.S.) recorded an assist in the Bruins’ 46-37 win over Kirtland CC on Tuesday. She also had a rebound and a steal in a 79-31 loss to Mid Michigan on Friday.
• Mid Michigan College sophomore Kaiden McGillis (McBain H.S.) recorded five points, nine rebounds and an assist in the Lakers’ 88-72 win over St. Clair County CC on Saturday.
• Mid Michigan College sophomore Olyvia Nederhood (McBain H.S.) recorded six points, four rebounds, an assist and three steals in the Lakers’ 79-31 win over Kellogg on Friday.
Sophomore Couper Agema (McBain H.S.) had three rebounds and an assist, as well.
Nederhood had six points and a rebound in a 64-55 win over St. Clair County CC on Saturday while Agema had two rebounds.
• Trine University senior Makayla Ardis (Lake City H.S.) recorded seven points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals in the Thunder’s 66-54 win over Adrian on Wednesday.
She also had two points, six rebounds, an assist ands steals in a 60-45 win over Calvin on Saturday.
• Aquinas College senior Brandon Foster (Cadillac H.S.) bowled three games and took 53rd overall with a score of 645 in the third American Heartland Bowling Association (AHBA) tournament of the season Saturday in Fort Wayne, Ind.
Freshman Dylan Vermilyea (Cadillac H.S.) took 60th with a 593.
• Marian University senior Melodee Eastman (Cadillac H.S.) recorded an assist in the Sabres’ 4-3 loss to Trine on Friday
• Michigan State University sophomore Oakley Mickelson (Cadillac H.S.) scored a goal, her third of the season, in the Spartans’ 4-2 loss to Miami (Ohio) on Sunday.
• Lake Superior State University senior Andrew Giddens (Cadillac H.S.) competed in the heptathlon at the Saginaw Valley State Holiday Open Saturday.
He took fifth in the 60-meter dash in 7.36 seconds, 10th in the long jump a 5.88 meters, ninth in the shot put at 9.82 meters, eighth in the high jump a 1.71 meters, third in the 60-meter hurdles in 8.79 seconds, 10th in the pole vault at 2.60 meters and eighth in the 1,000-meter run in 3:00.75.
On the women’s side, freshman Lindsey Tonello (Cadillac H.S.) took fourth in the long jump at 16-feet, 2-inches.
• Cornerstone University sophomore Emma Whitley (Pine River H.S.) recorded an ace and a dig in the Golden Eagles’ 3-2 win over Saint Xavier in the NAIA National Tournament Thursday in Sioux City, Iowa.
Whitley also had two digs in a 3-0 loss to top-ranked Eastern Oregon on Friday.
Cornerstone finished the season at 34-4 overall.
