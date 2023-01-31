College roundup: Local athletes competing at the collegiate level

- Calvin College freshman Trevin Winkle
- (McBain NMC) recorded two points in the Knights’ 69-56 win over Olivet on Wednesday. He also had two points, five rebounds, an assist and a block in a 66-41 win over Albion on Saturday.
- Davenport University junior
- (Cadillac H.S.) recorded six points, two rebounds, an assist and two steals in the Panthers’ 81-68 loss to Wisconsin-Parkside on Thursday.
She also had seven points, three rebounds and an assist in a 66-53 loss to Purdue Northwest on Saturday.
Ferris State University freshman Emma Schierbeek
- (McBain H.S.) recorded three points in the Bulldogs’ 72-55 win over Northern Michigan on Saturday.
- Grand Valley State University redshirt sophomore
- (Cadillac H.S.) also had four points and an assist.
Bisballe added 13 points, five rebounds and an assist in a 75-57 win over Wisconsin-Parkside on Saturday.
Hope College sophomore Olivia Bellows
- (Lake City H.S.) recorded an assist in the Flying Dutch’s big 83-69 win over Trine on Wednesday. She also had two rebounds and two steals in a 78-49 win over Albion on Saturday.
- Kellogg Community College freshman
- (Cadillac H.S.) recorded three rebounds in a 65-35 loss to Glen Oaks on Thursday.
- Lake Superior State University junior
- (Manton H.S.) recorded a rebound and an assist in the Lakers’ 50-34 loss to Northern Michigan on Thursday. She also had seven points and six rebounds in a 66-58 loss to Michigan Tech on Saturday.
- Mid Michigan College sophomore
- (McBain H.S.) recorded six points, four rebounds and two assists in the Lakers’ 85-70 win over Delta on Wednesday.
- Mid Michigan College sophomore
- (McBain H.S.) also had two points.
Agema had seven points and two rebounds while Nederhood added seven points and a rebound in an 83-41 win over Alpena on Saturday.
Trine University senior Makayla Ardis
- (Lake City H.S.) recorded 29 points, four rebounds and a steal in the Thunder’s 83-69 loss to Hope on Wednesday.
Ardis also had 15 points, two rebounds, two assists and two steals in a 71-39 win over Olivet on Saturday.
- Lake Superior State University freshman Lindsey Tonello
- (Cadillac H.S.) scored her eighth goal of the season in the Lakers’ 3-2 loss to Concordia on Friday.
- Michigan State University sophomore
- (Cadillac H.S.) scored her fourth goal of the season in the Spartans’ 6-2 win over Penn State on Sunday.
- Aquinas College freshman Molly Harding
- (Manton H.S.) took seventh in the 3,000-meter open in 10:48.41 at Grand Valley State’s Bill Clinger Classic on Friday.
- Cornerstone University sophomore
- (Pine River H.S.) took 12th in the open mile in 4:23.52 at the Grand Valley State Bill Clinger Classic on Friday.
On the women’s side, sophomore Kendra Montague (Pine River H.S.) took 29th in the 400-meter dash in 1:03.87 and sophomore Makayla Hall (McBain NMC) took 28th in the 3,000-meter open in 11:35.37.
Ferris State University junior Brandon Wirth
- (Reed City H.S.) took 17th in 8:58.73 in the open 3,000-meter run at the Grand Valley State Bill Clinger Classic on Friday.
- Grand Valley State University freshman
- (McBain H.S.) took 14th in the 3,000-meter invite run in 10:33.62 at the Lakers’ Bill Clinger Classic on Friday.
- Lake Superior State University senior
- (Cadillac H.S.) took fourth in the heptathlon at the Saginaw Valley State Jet’s Pizza Invitational. He set a meet record in the 60-meter hurdles in 8.7 seconds and also took sixth in the regular event in 8.72 seconds.
Giddens also ran a leg of the 1,600-meter relay that took fifth in 3:35.92.
On the women’s side, freshman Gwen Phillips (Cadillac H.S.) took 17th in the 5,000-meter run in 22:06.82.
College roundup: Local athletes competing at the collegiate level
""
