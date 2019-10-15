Cross Country
• Aquinas College junior Brendan Shanahan (Cadillac H.S.) took 14th in a time of 26:47 at the Muskegon Jayhawk Invitational. Freshman Matthew Brines (Cadillac H.S.) took 84th at 31:17.
• Ferris State University freshman Brandon Wirth (Reed City H.S.) took 221st in a time of 27:52 at the Lewis Crossover Classic Saturday in Romeoville, Illinois.
• Hope College freshman Zach Elmore (Cadillac H.S.) took 69th in a time of 29:08 at the Muskegon Jayhawk Invitational.
• Lake Superior State University freshman Andrew Giddens (Cadillac H.S.) took 422nd in a time of 36:49 at the Lewis Crossover Classic.
• Saginaw Valley State University senior Kinzie Sikkema (Marion H.S.) took 371st in a time of 28:27 at the Lewis Crossover Classic.
Football
• Michigan Tech junior lineman Taylor Pelton (Reed City H.S.) recorded four tackles in the Huskies' 24-20 win over Northern Michigan on Saturday.
Michigan Tech (3-2 overall) is at Davenport on Saturday.
• Olivet College freshman Brandon Major-Kailing (Reed City H.S.) had one catch for 18 yards and returned two kickoffs for 34 yards in the Comets' 21-17 win over Adrian on Saturday. Sophomore Andrew Sikkema (McBain H.S.) also saw time on the offensive line as Olivet totaled 468 yards of offense.
Olivet (5-0 overall, 2-0 MIAA) is at Trine on Saturday.
Golf
• Rochester College freshman Grant Pogue (McBain NMC) tied for 27th with a two-day score of 168 at the WHAC Jamboree in South Lyon.
Soccer
• Delta College freshman Karli Scott (Cadillac H.S.) scored a goal on four shots in the Pioneers' 8-0 win over Ancilla College on Wednesday. Sophomore Katelyn Goodrich (Cadillac H.S.) added an assist and sophomore Hannah Emington (Cadillac H.S.) had a pair of shots, as well.
Delta (12-0 overall, 12-0 MCCAA) hosts Lake Michigan College on Wednesday and then hosts Schoolcraft in the NJCAA Region 12 Division 3 title game on Saturday.
• Muskegon Community College freshman Rachel Weinclaw (Mesick H.S.) split time in goal, stopped one of two shots she faced in an 8-2 win over Schoolcraft on Saturday.
Volleyball
• Aquinas College junior Kylie Christensen (Cadillac H.S.) recorded seven kills, four blocks and two digs in the Saints' 3-2 loss to Madonna on Wednesday. Junior Sam VanHouten (McBain H.S.) added 10 digs.
Aquinas (9-10 overall, 6-4 WHAC) hosts Cornerstone on Wednesday, is at Northwestern Ohio on Friday and at Indiana Tech on Saturday.
• Kellogg Community College freshman Abby Lowe (Cadillac H.S.) had a kill and two digs in the Bruins' 3-0 loss to Muskegon CC on Tuesday and a block in a 3-1 loss to Glen Oaks on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.