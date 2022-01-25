College roundup: Local athletes competing at the collegiate level

• Grace Christian University senior Emily Libey (Reed City H.S.) recorded 10 points, two rebounds, an assist and a steal in the Tigers’ 74-50 win over Great Lakes Christian on Wednesday. She also had 18 points, three rebounds, three assists, two blocks and three steals in a 73-71 win over Campbellsville-Harrodsburg on Friday.
• Grand Valley State University sophomore Rylie Bisballe (Lake City H.S.) recorded six points, seven rebounds, four assists, a block and two steals in the Lakers’ 74-70 OT win over Michigan Tech on Thursday. She also had 20 points, seven rebounds, two assists, a block and two steals in a 61-48 win over Northern Michigan on Saturday.
• Great Lakes Christian sophomore Rachel Wienclaw (Mesick H.S.) recorded eight points, seven rebounds and a block in the Crusaders’ 74-50 loss to Grace Christian University on Wednesday. She also had two points and a rebound in a 76-64 loss to Cambellsville-Harrodsburg on Saturday.
• Hope College freshman Olivia Bellows (Lake City H.S.) recorded two points and a rebound in the Flying Dutch’s 96-31 win over Olivet College on Jan. 17. She also had an assist and a steal in a 101-41 win over St. Mary’s College on Thursday.
• Lake Superior State University senior Jayden Perry (Manton H.S.) recorded an assist and a steal in the Lakers’ 78-53 win over Northwood University on Saturday.
• Lake Superior State University sophomore Jaden Wilder (Manton H.S.) recorded four rebounds in the Lakers’ 90-38 loss to Ferris State on Thursday. She also grabbed three rebounds in a 74-46 loss to Northwood University on Saturday.
• Mid Michigan College sophomore Henrique Andrade (Buckley H.S.) recorded six points, seven rebounds, two assists and a block in the Lakers’ 69-66 loss to Muskegon CC on Jan. 17. Freshman Kaiden McGillis (McBain H.S.) added two rebounds.
Andrade had six points, five rebounds, an assist and two steals in a 95-72 loss to Lansing CC on Wednesday while McGillis had five points, two rebounds, an assist and a steal.
Andrade had eight points, 11 rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block in a 55-49 loss to Glen Oaks on Saturday. McGillis added three points, three rebounds and a steal.
• Mid Michigan College freshman Olyvia Nederhood (McBain H.S.) had eight points and four rebounds in the Lakers’ 86-84 win over Muskegon CC on Jan. 17. Sophomore Couper Agema (McBain H.S.) had eight points, three rebounds and two assists, as well.
Nederhood had six points, six rebounds, a steal and a block in a 71-47 win over Lansing on Wednesday while Agema had 16 points and four rebounds.
• Rochester University senior Logan Eling (McBain H.S.) recorded a rebound in the Warriors’ 69-63 win over Michigan-Dearborn on Wednesday.
• Trine University junior Makayla Ardis (Lake City H.S.) recorded four points, three rebounds, an assist and a steal in the Thunder’s 69-56 win over Albion College on Wednesday.
• Michigan State University freshman Oakley Mickelson (Cadillac H.S.) scored a goal in the Spartans’ 3-1 loss to Michigan on Saturday at Centre Ice in Traverse City.
• Aquinas College sophomore Zach Elmore (Cadillac H.S.) took first in the pole vault at 3.90 meters at the Saints’ John Flaminio Classic on Friday. Sophomore Matthew Brines (Cadillac H.S.) took eighth in the 1,000-meter run in 2:52.69.
On the women’s side, junior Kennedy Pollington (McBain H.S.) took fourth in the pole vault at 2.67 meters.
• Grand Valley State University senior Liz Pyles (Cadillac H.S.) took third in the shot put at 42-feet, 10.75-inches at the Lakers’ Mike Lints Alumni Open on Saturday. Freshman Maggie O’Malley (McBain H.S.) took 24th in the mile in 5:22.58.
• Hope College junior Ellie Haan (McBain NMC) took second in the long jump at 4.65 meters at the Aquinas John Flaminio Classic on Friday.
• Rochester University freshman Heather Eller (Cadillac H.S.) took fourth in the 800-meter run in 2:39.03 at the Saginaw Valley State Doug Hansen Open on Friday.
