- Aquinas College junior Hunter Morrison
- (Reed City H.S.) picked up a win in relief in the Saints’ 10-9 win over Michigan-Dearborn on Friday. Morrison allowed one earned run on three hits and two walks in 5.1 innings of work. He also pitched .2 innings in the season finale on Saturday, a 9-5 win over Cornerstone.
- West Texas A&M University sophomore
- (Cadillac H.S.) took the loss in the Buffaloes’ 18-5 loss to St. Edward’s on Sunday. He allowed six earned runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out three in three innings of work.
- Alma College senior Emma Lloyd
- (Cadillac H.S.) dropped a 6-1, 6-0 decision to Calvin’s Averi Lewis at No. 5 singles in a dual match on Wednesday. She also lost 8-6 at No. 3 doubles with Emily McDonald.
- Cornerstone University freshman Kendra Montague
- (Pine River H.S.) took 10th in the 200 dash in 29.55 seconds and ninth in the 400 dash in 1:04.36.
On the men’s side, freshman Logan Churchill (Pine River H.S.) took 41st in the 800 in 2:15.96 and freshman Grayson VerBerkmoes (McBain H.S.) took sixth in the javelin throw at 35.54 meters.
Eastern Michigan University freshman Chloie Musta
- (Cadillac H.S.) took 23rd in the 800-meter run in 2:21.50 at the Clark Wood Invitational at Louisville.
- Ferris State University sophomore
- (Reed City H.S.) took 28th in the 800-meter run in 2:05.37 and 15th in the 1500 in 4:14.31 at the Davenport University Invitational.
- Grand Valley State University freshman
- (McBain H.S.) took 22nd in the 5,000-meter run in 18:12.07 at the Davenport University Invitational.
- Hope College senior
- (McBain NMC) took 10th in the long jump at 4.35 meters and sixth in the triple jump at 9.12 meters at the Davenport University Invitational.
On the men’s side, junior Zach Elmore (Cadillac H.S.) took second in the pole vault in 4.18 meters.
Lake Superior State University senior Andrew Giddens
- (Cadillac H.S.) took fifth in the 110-meter hurdles in 15.59 seconds at the Jack Shaw Invitational at Western Michigan.
On the women’s side, freshman Gwen Phillips (Cadillac H.S.) took 34th in the 1,500-meter run in 6:59.72. Senior Brittney Ryan (Marion H.S.) took seventh in the discus at 99-feet, 9-inches and seventh in the hammer throw at 118-2.
Lansing Community College sophomore Gabrielle Metzger
- (Cadillac H.S.) took 22nd in the 800-meter run in 2:34.28 at the Davenport University Invitational.
College roundup: Local athletes competing at the collegiate level
sports@cadillacnews.com | 775-NEWS (6397)
Marc Vieau
Sports Editor
