• West Texas A&M University junior Maddux Hoaglund (Cadillac H.S.) pitched six innings, allowing three earned runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out 10 as the Buffaloes beat Lubbock Christian 6-3 on Saturday. The win moved Hoaglund’s record to 4-0.
• Alma College senior Emma Lloyd (Cadillac H.S.) lost to St. Mary’s Kalyn Borger 6-2, 6-3 at No. 5 singles in a dual match on Saturday. She and Emily McDonald also lost 8-3 at No. 3 doubles.
Lloyd lost to Trine’s Ellie Cole 6-3, 6-2 in a dual match on Sunday while she and McDonald won 8-6 at No. 3 doubles.
• Cornerstone University freshman Logan Churchill (Pine River H.S.) took 31st in the 1,500-meter run in 4:31.95 at the George Glass Invitational at Taylor University. Freshman Grayson VerBerkmoes (McBain H.S.) took 15th in the 800-meter run in 2:04.20.
On the women’s side, freshman Makayla Hall (McBain NMC) took 24th in the 1,500 in 5:49.71 while freshman Kendra Montague (Pine River H.S.) took 12th in the 400 dash in 1:05.96 and 17th in the 200 dash in 28.32 seconds.
• Ferris State University sophomore Brandon Wirth (Reed City H.S.) took 30th in the 5,000-meter run in 15:54.68 at the Spartan Invitational.
On the women’s side, freshman Sydney Edstrom (Pine River H.S.) took 22nd in the 400-meter dash in 1:12.52.
• Grand Valley State University senior Liz Pyles (Cadillac H.S.) took fourth in the discus at 44.56 meters at the Spartan Invitational in East Lansing. Freshman Maggie O’Malley (McBain H.S.) took 17th in the 1,500-meter run in 4:55.25.
• Lake Superior State University senior Andrew Giddens (Cadillac H.S.) took third in the 110-meter hurdles in 15.62 seconds at the Spartan Invitational in East Lansing. He also ran a leg of the 1600 relay that took sixth in 3:38.27.
On the women’s side, senior Brittney Ryan (Marion H.S.) took 27th in the hammer throw at 30.18 meters, 26th in the discus at 28.86 meters and 27th in the shot put at 10.63 meters.
• Rochester University freshman Heather Eller (Cadillac H.S.) took sixth in the unseeded 800-meter run in 2:37.26 at the Spartan Invitational.
