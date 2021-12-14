• Davenport University sophomore Makenna Bryant (Cadillac H.S.) recorded three points, three rebounds and two steals in the Panthers’ 99-59 loss to Wisconsin-Parkside on Thursday. She also scored one point in a 73-65 OT loss to Purdue Northwest on Saturday.
• Grand Valley State University sophomore Rylie Bisballe (Lake City H.S.) recorded 14 points, seven rebounds and five assists in the Lakers’ 73-49 win over Purdue Northwest on Thursday.
She also had 14 points, 10 rebounds, an assist, four blocks and two steals in a 71-57 win over Wisconsin-Parkside on Saturday.
• Great Lakes Christian College sophomore Rachel Wienclaw (Mesick H.S.) recorded six points, a rebound and two assists in the Crusaders’ 58-29 loss to Olivet College on Thursday.
She also had three rebounds, an assist and a steal in an 82-32 loss to Finlandia on Saturday.
• Mid Michigan College freshman Olyvia Nederhood (McBain H.S.) recorded four points, three rebounds, an assist and three steals in the Lakers’ 83-76 loss to Macomb Community College on Friday.
Sophomore Couper Agema (McBain H.S.) added eight points and three rebounds.
• Trine University junior Makayla Ardis (Lake City H.S.) recorded seven points and one rebound in the Thunder’s 78-20 win over Olivet College on Saturday.
• Marian University junior Melodee Eastman (Cadillac H.S.) recorded three shots in the Sabres’ 3-0 loss to Trine on Friday. She also recorded an assist and three shots in a 2-1 loss to the Thunder on Saturday.
