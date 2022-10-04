• Aquinas College freshman Molly Harding (Manton H.S.) took 154th in a time of 19:37 in the Blue Division of the Louisville Classic on Saturday.
• Cornerstone University sophomore Logan Churchill (Pine River H.S.) took 156th in a time of 26:07 in the Blue Division of the Louisville Classic on Saturday.
On the women’s side, Makayla Hall (McBain NMC) took 253rd in a time of 20:21.
• Eastern Michigan University sophomore Chloie Musta (Cadillac H.S.) took 214th in a time of 18:53 in the Gold Division of the Louisville Classic on Saturday.
• Ferris State University junior Brandon Wirth (Reed City H.S.) took 107th in a time of 25:44 in the Blue Division of the Louisville Classic on Saturday.
• Grand Valley State University junior Klaudia O’Malley (McBain H.S.) took 35th at 17:25 in the Gold Division of the Louisville Classic on Saturday. Senior Analynne Klotz (Cadillac H.S.) took 42nd in 18:35 in the Blue Division race while sophomore Maggie O’Malley (McBain H.S.) took 54th in 18:45.
• Rochester University sophomore Heather Eller (Cadillac H.S) took 27th in a time of 20:32 at the Lansing Community College Invitational on Friday.
• Albion College senior Phillip Jones-Price (Reed City H.S.) carried the ball nine times for 74 yards and a touchdown in the Britons’ 48-6 win over Kalamazoo College on Saturday.
• Alma College freshman defensive back Aden Gurden (Cadillac H.S.) recorded an interception and a tackle in the Scots’ 40-21 win over Trine on Saturday. Freshman defensive tackle Blake Swiger (Cadillac H.S.) also recorded a tackle.
• Colgate University senior defensive back Jackson Price (Reed City H.S.) recorded three tackles and forced a fumble in the Red Raiders’ 34-31 loss to Cornell on Saturday.
• Michigan Tech sophomore Ben Marion (Lake City H.S.) recorded four tackles, including one for a three-yard loss, in the Huskies’ 52-38 loss to Davenport on Saturday.
• Aquinas College freshman Harrison Chipman (Cadillac H.S.) took 43rd with an 83 at the WHAC Fall Preview Sept. 26 at Bedford Valley Golf Club in Battle Creek.
Chipman then split two matches in subsequent match play against Michigan-Dearborn and Concordia.
• Kalamazoo College freshman MacKale McGuire (Cadillac H.S.) tied for 31st with an 84 at the MIAA Jamboree Sept. 26 at the Wuskowhan Club. He then tied for 42nd with an 86 in the second league jamboree Saturday at the Pine River Country Club in Alma.
• Michigan State University sophomore Oakley Mickelson (Cadillac H.S.) had a goal and an assist in the Spartans’ 3-3 tie against Michigan on Saturday.
• Cornerstone University sophomore Emma Whitley (Pine River H.S.) recorded a dig in the Golden Eagles’ 3-0 win over Rochester on Wednesday. She had four aces in a 3-1 win over Concordia on Friday and two aces and two digs in a 3-0 win over Madonna on Saturday.
• New Haven University sophomore Macy Brown (Cadillac H.S.) recorded 14 kills, two assists, five aces and 19 digs in the Chargers’ 3-0 win over Le Moyne on Saturday.
• Northwood University freshman Renee Brines (Cadillac H.S.) recorded two kills, 41 assists and four digs in the Timberwolves’ 3-1 loss to Hillsdale on Tuesday. She also had two kills, 31 assists, two aces and four digs in a 3-0 loss to Ashland on Saturday.
• Rochester University freshman Jersey Scott (McBain H.S.) recorded a dig in the Warriors’ 3-0 loss to Cornerstone on Wednesday. She also had eight digs in a 3-2 loss to Northwestern Ohio on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.