College roundup: Local athletes competing at the collegiate level

• Davenport University junior Makenna Bryant (Cadillac H.S.) recorded three points, a rebound and an assist in the Panthers’ 64-52 loss to Wayne State on Thursday.
She also had three points and three assists in a 104-59 loss to Saginaw Valley State on Saturday.
• Grand Valley State University redshirt sophomore Rylie Bisballe (Lake City H.S.) recorded nine points, eight rebounds and three assists in the Lakers’ 72-53 win over Saginaw Valley State on Thursday. Redshirt freshman Molly Anderson (Cadillac H.S.) also had an assist.
Bisballe had 11 points, four rebounds, an assist and a block in a 79-60 win over Wayne State on Saturday. Anderson also grabbed a rebound.
• Hope College sophomore Olivia Bellows (Lake City H.S.) recorded two rebounds and two steals in the Flying Dutch’s 84-54 win over Adrian on Wednesday.
She also had 13 points, two rebounds, two assists, a block and three steals in a 108-41 win over Kalamazoo on Saturday. Freshman Megan Bennett (McBain NMC) recorded two points and two rebounds, as well.
• Lake Superior State University junior Jaden Wilder (Manton H.S.) recorded nine points, two rebounds and an assist in the Lakers’ 75-67 loss to Ferris State on Saturday.
• Mid Michigan College sophomore Couper Agema (McBain H.S.) recorded three points, five rebounds, an assist and a steal in the Lakers’ 80-57 win over Delta on Wednesday. Sophomore Olyvia Nederhood (McBain H.S.) added two points.
Agema recorded 16 points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals in an 89-45 win over Kirtland on Saturday. Nederhood also had two points and four rebounds.
• Trine University senior Makayla Ardis (Lake City H.S.) recorded eight points, two rebounds, two steals and a block in the Thunder’s 85-49 win over St. Mary’s College on Wednesday.
She also had 22 points, 11 rebounds, an assist and a block in a 70-37 win over Adrian on Saturday. Trine finished the regular season at 20-5 overall and 14-2 in the MIAA. The Thunder share the title with Hope College.
• Aquinas College senior Brandon Foster (Cadillac H.S.) paced the Saints with a six-game total of 1,189 pins at the 54th annual Hoosier Classic in Indianapolis. Foster placed 97th overall.
Freshman Dylan Vermilyea (Cadillac H.S.) bowled five games and totaled 910 pins to take 268th overall.
• Lake Superior State University freshman Lindsey Tonello (Cadillac H.S.) recorded an assist in the Lakers’ 2-1 win over Aquinas on Friday.
• Aquinas College freshman Molly Harding (Manton H.S.) took first in the 5,000-meter run in a WHAC Indoor Championship meet record time of 17:59 Friday in Fort Wayne, Ind.
She also took third in the 3,000-meter run in 10:29 on Saturday.
• Cornerstone University sophomore Grayson VerBerkmoes (McBain H.S.) took fifth in the 600-meter run in 1:26.64 at the WHAC Indoor Championships in Fort Wayne, Ind.
Sophomore Logan Churchill (Pine River H.S.) also took seventh in the mile in 4:22.12 and seventh in the 1,000-meter run in 2:40.48.
On the women’s side, sophomore Kendra Montague (Pine River H.S.) took 16th in the 400-meter dash in 1:08.18.
• Ferris State University junior Brandon Wirth (Reed City H.S.) took fifth in the 3,000-meter run in 8:51.31 at the Saginaw Valley State Tune-Up Invitational.
• Grand Valley State University freshman Maggie O’Malley (McBain H.S.) took second in the 3,000-meter run in 10:29.47 at the Lakers’ Tune-Up Meet.
• Hope College senior Zach Elmore (Cadillac H.S.) took 10th in the pole vault at 13-feet, 9.75-inches at the Grand Valley State Tune-Up Meet.
• Rochester University sophomore Heather Eller (Cadillac H.S.) took eighth in the 3,000-meter run in 11:05.63 at the WHAC Indoor Championships in Fort Wayne, Ind. She also ran a leg of the 3,200-meter relay that took sixth in 10:37.13.
• Grand Valley State University freshman Michayla Bell (McBain H.S.) took 33rd in slalom and 30th in giant slalom at the Midwest Collegiate Ski and Snowboard Association Regional Championships over the weekend at Marquette Mountain.
• Michigan senior Alex Netzley (Cadillac H.S.) took 29th in slalom and 17th in GS at the Midwest Collegiate Ski and Snowboard Association Regional Championships over the weekend at Marquette Mountain.
• Michigan Tech’s Emilee Houk (Cadillac H.S.) took 31st in slalom and 33rd in GS at the Midwest Collegiate Ski and Snowboard Association Regional Championships over the weekend at Marquette Mountain.
• Northwood University freshman Ashlyn Lundquist (Cadillac H.S.) recorded two hits in the Timberwolves’ 13-2 win over Ferris State Saturday in Smyrna, Tenn.
She also had two hits and two RBIs in a 6-2 win over Wisconsin-Parkside on Sunday
