Cross Country
• Alma College freshman Tim Carlington (Cadillac H.S.) took 61st in 29:25 at the Knight-Raider Invitational Friday in Grand Rapids.
• Aquinas College junior Brendan Shanahan (Cadillac H.S.) took 41st in 28:12 at the Knight-Raider Invitational. Freshman Matt Brines (Cadillac H.S.) took 110th in 30:48.
On the women's side, junior Autumn Fedorowicz (Manton H.S.) took 140th in 26:00.
• Dallas Baptist University sophomore Analynne Klotz (Cadillac H.S.) took 103rd in a time of 19:37 at the Southwest Missouri State Southern Stampede on Saturday.
• Grace Christian University sophomore Emily Libey (Reed City H.S.) took 113th in a time of 29:08 at the Knight-Raider Invitational.
• Hope College freshman Zach Elmore (Cadillac H.S.) took 123rd in a time of 29:09 at the Wheaton Gil Dodds Invitational on Saturday.
Football
• Grand Valley State University redshirt freshman Jake Kochanny (Cadillac H.S.) saw time on the offensive line in Saturday's 27-3 win over Northwood. The Lakers totaled 477 yards of offense.
Grand Valley (3-0 overall, 1-0 GLIAC) is at Michigan Tech on Saturday.
• Michigan Tech junior defensive lineman Taylor Pelton (Reed City H.S.) recorded two tackles and another for a two-yard loss in the Huskies' 23-7 loss to Saginaw Valley State on Saturday.
Michigan Tech (2-1 overall) hosts Grand Valley State on Saturday.
• Olivet College freshman Brandon Major-Kailing (Reed City H.S.) recorded a tackle in the Comets' 21-6 win over Benedictine on Saturday. Sophomore Andrew Sikkema (McBain H.S.) also saw time on the offensive line as Olivet racked up 406 yards in total offense.
Olivet (3-0 overall) is at Finlandia on Oct. 5 to open MIAA play.
Golf
• Aquinas College freshman Aidan Raffaele (Cadillac H.S.) tied for 16th with an 88 at the Wolverine and Cardinal Classic Sept. 16 at Washtenaw Golf Club in Ann Arbor.
Soccer
• Delta College sophomore Hannah Emington (Cadillac H.S.) scored a goal on four shots in the Pioneers' 4-0 win over Schoolcraft on Wednesday. Freshman Karli Scott (Cadillac H.S.) recorded three shots while Katelyn Goodrich (Cadillac H.S.) and Kristen Goodrich (Cadillac H.S.) also saw time in the contest.
Emington and Scott scored a goal apiece in a 5-1 win over Muskegon Community College on Saturday.
Delta (7-0 overall, 7-0 MCCAA) hosts Kellogg on Wednesday and is at Schoolcraft on Saturday.
• Lake Michigan College freshmen Jacob Cochrane (Cadillac H.S.), Brendan Phillips (Cadillac H.S.), Tanner Mulder (McBain NMC) and Hayden Watkins (Cadillac H.S.) saw time in the Red Hawks' 9-0 loss to Schoolcraft on Friday.
LMC (0-5 overall, 0-4 MCCAA) hosts Cuyahoga CC on Saturday and Lakeland CC on Sunday.
• Muskegon Community College freshman goalkeeper Rachel Weinclaw (Mesick H.S.) stopped 6 of 11 shots in a 5-1 loss to Delta College on Saturday. Freshman Cameryn Ensor (Buckley H.S.) also saw time in the contest.
Ensor scored two goals and Ensor recorded a two-save shutout over Schoolcraft College on Wednesday, as well.
Muskegon CC (7-2 overall, 7-2 MCCAA) hosts Lakeland CC on Saturday and Ancilla on Sunday.
Volleyball
• Aquinas College junior Kylie Christensen (Cadillac H.S.) recorded 16 kills, four blocks and three digs in the Saints' 3-2 win over Indiana Tech on Saturday. Junior teammate Sam VanHouten (McBain H.S.) added two assists and four digs.
Christensen had 21 kills and a dig while VanHouten added three assists and 12 digs in a 3-2 loss to Northwestern Ohio on Sunday.
Aquinas (4-8 overall, 1-2 WHAC) is at Concordia Wednesday, at Lawrence Tech on Friday and at Rochester on Saturday.
• Ball State University junior Ali Finch (Cadillac H.S.) recorded two kills, three assists, an ace and five digs in the Cardinals' 3-0 win over Austin Peay on Friday.
Ball State (6-6 overall) is at Toledo on Thursday and at Akron on Saturday.
• Kellogg Community College freshman Abby Lowe (Cadillac H.S.) recorded a kill in the Bruins' 3-1 loss to Lansing Community College on Tuesday. She also had a dig in a 3-0 win over Lake Michigan College on Thursday.
• Lake Erie College senior Morgan Briggs (Cadillac H.S.) recorded four digs in the Storm's 3-0 loss to Seton Hill on Tuesday. She also had 29 digs in a 3-2 win over Urbana on Saturday.
Lake Erie (2-9 overall) hosts Tiffin on Friday, Cedarville on Saturday and Frostburg State on Sunday.
