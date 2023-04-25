• Northwood University sophomore Danny Witbeck (Evart H.S.) pitched .2 innings, allowing one earned run on one hit and a walk while striking out one in the Timberwolves’ 23-13 loss to Central Michigan on Tuesday.
• Aquinas College freshman Harry Chipman (Cadillac H.S.) shot a three-day total of 220 to finish tied for 13th in the WHAC Championships at Stoatin Brae Golf Club in Augusta.
Chipman led the field with a 69 on day one before shooting rounds of 75 and 76 to finish.
• Kalamazoo College freshman MacKale McGuire (Cadillac H.S.) took 101st with a two-day total of 177 at the Millikin University Take Back the Night Challenge in Decatur, Illinois.
• Aquinas College freshman Molly Harding (Manton H.S.) took 34th in the 800-meter run in a time of 2:32.13 and 24th in the 1,500 in 4:57.83 at the Grand Valley State Al Owens Classic.
• Cornerstone University sophomore Logan Churchill (Pine River H.S.) took 28th in the 1,500-meter run in 4:05.05 at the Grand Valley Al Owens Classic.
On the women’s side, freshman Kendra Montague (Pine River H.S.) took 23rd in the 200-meter dash in 27.90 seconds and 18th in the 400-meter dash in 1:04.89.
Sophomore Makayla Hall (McBain NMC) took 31st in the 5,000 in 19:40.30.
• Ferris State University junior Brandon Wirth (Reed City H.S.) took 34th in the 1,500-meter run in a time of 4:08.46 at the Grand Valley State Al Owens Classic.
On the women’s side, freshman Reese Ensing (McBain H.S.) took 43rd in the 5,000 in 20:12.91.
• Hope College senior Zach Elmore (Cadillac H.S.) took first in the unseeded pole vault at 13-feet, 3.5-inches at the Grand Valley State Al Owens Classic.
• Lake Superior State University senior Andrew Giddens (Cadillac H.S.) took 11th in the 110-meter hurdles in 15.49 seconds at the Grand Valley State Al Owens Classic.
• Muskegon Community College freshman Abi Kiaunis (Reed City H.S.) took 22nd in the 1,500-meter run in a time of 4:57.32 at the Grand Valley State Al Owens Classic.
• Rochester University sophomore Heather Eller (Cadillac H.S.) took first in the 3,000-meter steeplechase in a time of 11:38.01 at the Oakland Elaine Leigh Invitational on Friday.
