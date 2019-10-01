Football
• Michigan Tech sophomore tight end Lucas Marion (Lake City H.S.) caught one pass for five yards in the Huskies' 21-13 loss to Grand Valley State on Saturday. Junior defensive lineman Taylor Pelton (Reed City H.S.) recorded three tackles and a sack.
Soccer
• Delta College sophomore Hannah Emington (Cadillac H.S.) scored two goals and freshman Karli Scott (Cadillac H.S.) had one in the Pioneers' 9-0 win over Kellogg Community College on Wednesday. Sophomore Katelyn Goodrich (Cadillac H.S.) also recorded a shot on goal in the contest.
Emington and Scott each scored a goal in a 3-1 win over Schoolcraft on Saturday.
Delta (9-0 overall, 9-0 MCCAA) hosts Jackson College on Wednesday.
Tennis
• Alma College junior Brandon Ralston (Cadillac H.S.) beat Albion's Brett Gurzell 6-2, 6-1 in a dual match Friday. Ralston and partner Brett Reuter lost to Albion 8-6 at No. 1 doubles.
Volleyball
• Aquinas College junior Kylie Christensen (Cadillac H.S.) recorded five kills and three blocks in the Saints' 3-0 win over Concordia on Wednesday. Junior Sam VanHouten (McBain H.S.) added seven digs.
Christensen had nine kills a block and two digs in a 3-2 loss to Lawrence Tech on Friday while VanHouten had 10 digs. Christensen also had eight kills and two blocks in a 3-0 win over Rochester on Saturday while VanHouten added a kill, an assist and six digs.
Aquinas (6-9 overall, 3-3 WHAC) hosts Michigan-Dearborn on Wednesday, Siena Heights on Friday and Lourdes on Saturday.
• Kellogg Community College freshman Abby Lowe (Cadillac H.S.) recorded a kill, a dig and a block in the Bruins' 3-0 loss to Kalamazoo Valley CC on Tuesday.
