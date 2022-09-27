• Aquinas College junior Brandon Foster (Cadillac H.S.) took 41st with a three-game total of 528 pins in the season-opening Rochester Warrior Classic on Saturday. Freshman Dylan Vermilyea (Cadillac H.S.) also bowled one game, rolling a 185.
• Lansing Community College sophomore Gabrielle Metzger (Cadillac H.S.) took third in a time of 20:51 at the Firebird Invitational on Friday.
• Albion College senior running back Phillip Jones-Price (Reed City H.S.) had a career day in the Britons’ 28-20 win over Wisconsin-Eau Claire on Saturday. Jones-Price carried the ball 18 times for 152 yards and one touchdown in the contest.
Albion (4-0 overall) opens MIAA play Saturday at Kalamazoo College.
• Alma College senior Trever Salani (Manton H.S.) and freshman Blake Swiger (Cadillac H.S.) each recorded a tackle in the Scots’ 69-0 win over Martin Luther on Saturday.
• Colgate University senior defensive back Jackson Price (Reed City H.S.) recorded three tackles, including one for a loss, in the Red Raiders’ 35-10 loss to Holy Cross on Saturday.
• Aquinas College freshman Harry Chipman (Cadillac H.S.) tied for 26th place with an 80 at the Saints’ Fall Invitational on Wednesday at Kaufman Golf Course. Freshman teammate Aidan Raffaele (Cadillac H.S.) took 42nd with an 83.
• Cornerstone University sophomore Emma Whitley (Pine River H.S.) recorded an ace and a dig in the Golden Eagles’ 3-0 win over Aquinas on Wednesday. She had an ace and two digs in a 3-2 win over Indiana Tech on Friday and a dig in a 3-1 win over Northwestern Ohio on Saturday.
• University of New Haven sophomore Macy Brown (Cadillac H.S.) recorded 13 kills, six assists, two aces, a block and seven digs in the Chargers’ 3-1 win over Saint Rose on Tuesday. She also had seven kills, two assists, two aces, two blocks and 18 digs in a 3-1 loss to Southern New Hampshire on Saturday.
• Northwood University freshman Renee Brines (Cadillac H.S.) recorded two kills, 34 assists, four aces and five digs in the Timberwolves’ 3-0 win over Ohio Dominican Friday. She also had five kills, 34 assists and eight digs in a 3-1 loss to Cedarville on Saturday.
• Rochester University freshman Jersey Scott (McBain H.S.) recorded eight digs in the Warriors’ 3-0 loss to Siena Heights on Thursday. She had 10 digs in a 3-1 win over Lourdes on Friday and two digs in a 3-0 loss to Michigan-Dearborn on Saturday.
