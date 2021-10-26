College roundup: Local athletes competing at the collegiate level

• Spring Arbor University senior Denver Cade (Buckley H.S.) recorded 11 points and four rebounds in Cougars’ 73-45 season-opening win over Michigan-Dearborn on Saturday.
• Aquinas College sophomore Matthew Brines (Cadillac H.S.) finished 185th in a time of 27:40 at the NAIA Great Lakes Challenge Saturday in Grand Rapids.
• Cornerstone University freshman Logan Churchill (Pine River H.S.) finished 106th in a time of 26:23 at the NAIA Great Lakes Challenge.
• Ferris State University sophomore Brandon Wirth (Reed City H.S.) took 50th in a time of 27:26 at the GLIAC Championships Saturday at Saginaw Valley State.
• Grand Valley State University sophomore Klaudia O’Malley (McBain H.S.) took second in a time of 22:05 at the GLIAC Championships Saturday at Saginaw Valley State. The Lakers swept the top five spots en route to the team title.
Junior Analynne Klotz (Cadillac H.S.) took 16th in 23:19, as well.
• Lake Superior State University freshman Gwen Phillips (Cadillac H.S.) took 103rd in a time of 29:13 at the GLIAC Championships.
• Spring Arbor University freshman Shelby Cade (Buckley H.S.) finished 141st in a time of 20:20 at the NAIA Great Lakes Challenge.
• Albion College junior running back Phillip Jones-Price (Reed City H.S.) carried the ball 14 times for 90 yards in the Britons’ 38-17 win over Olivet College on Saturday.
• Grand Valley State University sophomore Jake Kochanny (Cadillac H.S.) started on the offensive line in the Lakers’ 28-24 win over Northern Michigan University on Saturday.
• Olivet College senior Andrew Sikkema (McBain H.S.) started at center in the Comets’ 38-17 loss to Albion College on Saturday.
• Great Lakes Christian College junior goalkeeper Rachel Wienclaw (Mesick H.S.) stopped 15 of the 17 shots she faced in the Crusaders’ 2-1 loss to Huntington on Tuesday.
She also stopped nine of 14 shots in a 6-0 loss to Harris-Stowe on Friday
• Cornerstone University freshman Emma Whitley (Pine River H.S.) recorded three digs and an assist in the Golden Eagles’ 3-2 win over Aquinas College on Wednesday.
She also had four digs in a 3-2 win over Siena Heights on Friday.
• East Stroudsburg University senior Ali Finch (Cadillac H.S.) recorded five kills, 35 assists, four blocks and seven digs in the Warriors’ 3-0 win over Kutztown on Friday.
• University of New Haven freshman Macy Brown (Cadillac H.S.) recorded 15 kills, an ace and 15 digs in the Chargers’ 3-1 win over Adelphi on Tuesday.
She also had 22 kills, two assists, three aces and 18 digs in a 3-2 win over Southern New Hampshire on Saturday.
