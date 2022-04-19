• West Texas A&M University sophomore Maddux Hoaglund (Cadillac H.S.) pitched 2/3 of an inning in the Buffaloes’ 10-8 loss to Texas A&M International on Friday. He allowed three earned runs on four hits and no walks while striking out one.
• Aquinas College freshman Blake Whetstone (McBain H.S.) took ninth in the high jump at 1.70 meters at the Calvin Spring Thing.
On the women’s side, senior Kennedy Pollington (McBain H.S.) took ninth in the pole vault at 2.65 meters
• Cornerstone University freshman Grayson VerBerkmoes (McBain H.S.) took 10th in the 800-meter run in 2:03.61 at the Calvin Spring Thing. He also took 27th in the 400 dash in 52.62 seconds at the Indiana Tech Monday Meet on April 11.
On the women’s side, freshman Kendra Montague (Pine River H.S.) took 12th in the 400-meter dash in 1:06.84. She also took 31st in the 400 in 1:05.62 at the Indiana Tech Monday Meet.
• Ferris State University freshman Sydney Edstrom (Pine River H.S.) took 24th in the 200-meter dash in 32.50 seconds at the Don Kleinow Memorial Invitational Thursday at Siena Heights.
• Grand Valley State University sophomore Klaudia O’Malley (McBain H.S.) took 11th in the 5,000-meter run in a personal-best time of 16:14.89 and 59th in the 800 in 4:24.15 at the Bryan Clay Invitational in Azusa, Calif.
Senior Liz Pyles (Cadillac H.S.) took third in the shot put at 47.38 meters at the Kennesaw State Invitational Saturday.
• Hope College junior Zach Elmore (Cadillac H.S.) took third in the pole vault at 4.35 meters at the Calvin Spring Thing.
On the women’s side, senior Ellie Haan (McBain NMC) took 11th in the long jump at 4.42 meters.
• Lake Superior State University senior Andrew Giddens (Cadillac H.S.) took 24th in the 110-meter hurdles in 15.68 seconds at the Bucknell Bison Classic
• Lansing Community College sophomore Gabrielle Metzger (Cadillac H.S.) took fifth in the 800-meter run in 2:33.43 at the Don Kleinow Memorial Invitational Thursday at Siena Heights.
• Rochester University freshman Heather Eller (Cadillac H.S.) took 13th in the 1,500-meter run in 5:43.59 at the Don Kleinow Memorial Invitational Thursday at Siena Heights.
