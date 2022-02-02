• Grand Valley State University sophomore Rylie Bisballe (Lake City H.S.) recorded 12 points, six rebounds and an assist in the Lakers’ 67-34 win over Wisconsin-Parkside on Thursday. She also had six points, nine rebounds and two assists in a 64-40 win over Purdue Northwest on Saturday.
• Lake Superior State University sophomore Jaden Wilder (Manton H.S.) grabbed two rebounds in the Lakers’ 64-62 loss to Davenport on Monday.
• Mid Michigan College sophomore Henrique Andrade (Buckley H.S.) recorded four points, two rebounds, two steals and three blocks in the Lakers’ 70-63 loss to Jackson College on Wednesday. Freshman Kaiden McGillis (McBain H.S.) grabbed two rebounds.
Andrade had 10 points, seven rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block in a 98-94 OT win over Grand Rapids CC on Saturday while McGillis added two points, four rebounds and a steal.
Andrade had 12 points, seven rebounds and a steal in an 82-71 loss to Kalamazoo Valley CC on Monday while McGillis had a steal.
• Mid Michigan College sophomore Couper Agema (McBain H.S.) recorded four points, two rebounds, two assists and two steals in the Lakers’ 81-79 loss to Jackson College on Wednesday while freshman Olyvia Nederhood (McBain H.S.) had three points and a steal.
Nederhood had 11 points, four rebounds, two assists and a steal in an 82-73 loss to Grand Rapids CC on Saturday while Agema had two rebounds and a steal.
Agema had three points, four rebounds, two assists and three steals in an 80-70 win over Kalamazoo Valley CC on Monday while Nederhood added a rebound, an assist and a block.
• Spring Arbor University senior Denver Cade (Buckley H.S.) recorded seven points, 10 rebounds and a steal in the Cougars’ 73-55 loss to Concordia on Jan. 25.
Cade had 13 points, six rebounds, two assists and a steal in an 89-76 win over Goshen on Saturday before recording 13 points, four rebounds and two assists in a 94-69 win over Great Lakes Christian on Monday.
• Trine University junior Makayla Ardis (Lake City H.S.) recorded eight points, a rebound, three assists and two steals in the Thunder’s 70-62 win over Hope College on Wednesday.
Ardis had two points, seven rebounds and two assists in a 76-33 win over Olivet on Friday while also recording two points, three rebounds, five assists and two steals in an 82-38 win over Kalamazoo College on Monday.
• Aquinas College junior Kennedy Pollington (McBain H.S.) took 12th in the pole vault at 2.60 meters at the Grand Valley State Bill Clinger Classic.
• Grand Valley State University sophomore Klaudia O’Malley (McBain H.S.) took first in the mile in 4:48.34 at the Lakers’ Bill Clinger Classic. Freshman Maggie O’Malley (McBain H.S.) took 17th in the 3,000-meter run in 10:35.58.
Senior Liz Pyles (Cadillac H.S.) took fourth in the shot put invite at 13.42 meters.
• Hope College junior Zach Elmore (Cadillac H.S.) took eighth in the pole vault at 4.20 meters at the Grand Valley State Bill Clinger Classic.
• Lake Superior State University senior Brittney Ryan (Marion H.S.) took sixth in the shot put at 34-feet, 4.25-inches and ninth in the weight throw at 38-5.5 at the Central Michigan Jack Skoog Open.
• Rochester University freshman Heather Eller (Cadillac H.S.) took fifth in the 400-meter dash in 1:09.56 at the Ohio Northern Joe Banks Invitational. She also ran the 800-meter leg of the distance medley relay that took first in 14:03.45.
