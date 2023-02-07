- Calvin College freshman Trevin Winkle
- (McBain NMC) recorded a rebound and an assist in the Knights’ 84-51 win over Kalamazoo on Wednesday. He also had two points and an assist in a 92-74 win over Olivet on Saturday.
- Davenport University junior
- (Cadillac H.S.) recorded four points and three steals in the Panthers’ 68-46 loss to Grand Valley State on Saturday.
- Grand Valley State University redshirt sophomore
- (Cadillac H.S.) added two points, two rebounds and two assists.
- Hope College freshman
- (McBain NMC) recorded six points and a rebound in the Flying Dutch’s 109-62 win over St. Mary’s on Saturday. Sophomore Olivia Bellows (Lake City H.S.) had four points, two rebounds and a block.
- Kellogg Community College freshman
- (Cadillac H.S.) recorded a rebound and an assist in the Bruins 45-44 loss to Lansing on Wednesday. She also recorded a rebound in a 60-45 win over Ancilla on Saturday.
- Lake Superior State University junior
- (Manton H.S.) recorded three rebounds in the Lakers’ 90-85 loss to Purdue Northwest on Thursday. She also had three points, four rebounds, an assist and a block in a 109-68 loss to Wisconsin-Parkside on Saturday.
- Mid Michigan College sophomore
- (McBain H.S.) recorded two points and three rebounds in the Lakers’ 96-86 loss to Bay College on Saturday.
- Mid Michigan College sophomore
- (McBain H.S.) recorded seven points, a rebound and two steals in the Lakers’ 73-70 win over Muskegon on Wednesday. She also had six points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals in an 87-42 win over Bay College on Saturday.
Sophomore Olyvia Nederhood (McBain H.S.) had 15 points, six rebounds and an assist, as well.
• Trine University senior Makayla Ardis (Lake City H.S.) recorded 12 points, five rebounds and two assists in the Thunder’s 63-62 loss to Albion on Wednesday. She also had 14 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals in a 73-51 win over Alma on Saturday.
- Aquinas College senior Brandon Foster (Cadillac H.S.) took 44th with a total of 530 pins in the WHAC Jamboree Saturday in Toledo. Freshman Dylan Vermilyea
- (Cadillac H.S.) bowled one game, taking 64th overall with a 181.
- Aquinas College freshman Molly Harding
- (Manton H.S.) took fourth in the 1,000-meter run in 3:14.19 at the GR Sports Hall of Fame Classic.
- Cornerstone University sophomore
- (Pine River H.S.) took eighth in the 400-meter dash in 1:05.98 at the GR Sports Hall of Fame Classic. She also ran a leg of the 1,600-meter relay that took first in 4:17.36.
On the men’s side, sophomore Logan Churchill (Pine River H.S.) took seventh in the 1,000-meter run in 2:39.09.
Eastern Michigan University sophomore Chloie Musta
- (Cadillac H.S.) took 13th in the 800-meter run at the Meyo Invitational Saturday in South Bend, Ind.
Grand Valley State University junior Klaudia O’Malley
- took 10th in the mile in 4:44.25 at the Meyo Invitational Saturday in South Bend, Ind.
- Hope College senior
- (Cadillac H.S.) took third in the pole vault at 3.99 meters at the Windy City Invitational Saturday in Chicago.
- Muskegon Community College freshman
- (Reed City H.S.) took second in the 800-meter invitational run in 2:26.37 at the GR Sports Hall of Fame Classic.
Rochester University sophomore Heather Eller
- (Cadillac H.S.) took first in the 3,000-meter run in 11:14.29 at the Mrs. G Invitational Saturday at Trine.
College roundup: Local athletes competing at the collegiate level
sports@cadillacnews.com | 775-NEWS (6397)
Marc Vieau
Sports Editor
