  • Calvin College freshman Trevin Winkle
    • (McBain NMC) recorded a rebound and an assist in the Knights’ 84-51 win over Kalamazoo on Wednesday. He also had two points and an assist in a 92-74 win over Olivet on Saturday.
    • Davenport University junior
    Makenna Bryant
    • (Cadillac H.S.) recorded four points and three steals in the Panthers’ 68-46 loss to Grand Valley State on Saturday.
    • Grand Valley State University redshirt sophomore
    Rylie Bisballe (Lake City H.S.) recorded eight points, 10 rebounds and an assist in the Lakers’ 68-46 win over Davenport on Saturday. Redshirt freshman Molly Anderson
    • (Cadillac H.S.) added two points, two rebounds and two assists.
    • Hope College freshman
    Megan Bennett
    • (McBain NMC) recorded six points and a rebound in the Flying Dutch’s 109-62 win over St. Mary’s on Saturday. Sophomore Olivia Bellows (Lake City H.S.) had four points, two rebounds and a block.
    • Kellogg Community College freshman
    Lydia Schamanek
    • (Cadillac H.S.) recorded a rebound and an assist in the Bruins 45-44 loss to Lansing on Wednesday. She also recorded a rebound in a 60-45 win over Ancilla on Saturday.
    • Lake Superior State University junior
    Jaden Wilder
    • (Manton H.S.) recorded three rebounds in the Lakers’ 90-85 loss to Purdue Northwest on Thursday. She also had three points, four rebounds, an assist and a block in a 109-68 loss to Wisconsin-Parkside on Saturday.
    • Mid Michigan College sophomore
    Kaiden McGillis
    • (McBain H.S.) recorded two points and three rebounds in the Lakers’ 96-86 loss to Bay College on Saturday.
    • Mid Michigan College sophomore
    Couper Agema
    • (McBain H.S.) recorded seven points, a rebound and two steals in the Lakers’ 73-70 win over Muskegon on Wednesday. She also had six points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals in an 87-42 win over Bay College on Saturday.

    Sophomore Olyvia Nederhood (McBain H.S.) had 15 points, six rebounds and an assist, as well.

    • Trine University senior Makayla Ardis (Lake City H.S.) recorded 12 points, five rebounds and two assists in the Thunder’s 63-62 loss to Albion on Wednesday. She also had 14 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals in a 73-51 win over Alma on Saturday.

    • Aquinas College senior Brandon Foster (Cadillac H.S.) took 44th with a total of 530 pins in the WHAC Jamboree Saturday in Toledo. Freshman Dylan Vermilyea
      • (Cadillac H.S.) bowled one game, taking 64th overall with a 181.
      • Aquinas College freshman Molly Harding
        • (Manton H.S.) took fourth in the 1,000-meter run in 3:14.19 at the GR Sports Hall of Fame Classic.
        • Cornerstone University sophomore
        Kendra Montague
        • (Pine River H.S.) took eighth in the 400-meter dash in 1:05.98 at the GR Sports Hall of Fame Classic. She also ran a leg of the 1,600-meter relay that took first in 4:17.36.

        On the men’s side, sophomore Logan Churchill (Pine River H.S.) took seventh in the 1,000-meter run in 2:39.09.

        Eastern Michigan University sophomore Chloie Musta

        • (Cadillac H.S.) took 13th in the 800-meter run at the Meyo Invitational Saturday in South Bend, Ind.

        Grand Valley State University junior Klaudia O’Malley

        • took 10th in the mile in 4:44.25 at the Meyo Invitational Saturday in South Bend, Ind.
        • Hope College senior
        Zach Elmore
        • (Cadillac H.S.) took third in the pole vault at 3.99 meters at the Windy City Invitational Saturday in Chicago.
        • Muskegon Community College freshman
        Abi Kiaunis
        • (Reed City H.S.) took second in the 800-meter invitational run in 2:26.37 at the GR Sports Hall of Fame Classic.

        Rochester University sophomore Heather Eller

        • (Cadillac H.S.) took first in the 3,000-meter run in 11:14.29 at the Mrs. G Invitational Saturday at Trine.

sports@cadillacnews.com | 775-NEWS (6397)

"

"