Cross Country
• Alma College freshman Tim Carlington (Cadillac H.S.) took 27th in a time of 17:01 at the Jeff Drenth Memorial 5K Friday at Pleasant Hills Golf Course in Mount Pleasant.
• Hope College freshman Zach Elmore (Cadillac H.S.) took 26th in a time of 29:34 at the Dutch's Vanderbilt Invitational on Saturday.
Golf
• Aquinas College freshman Aidan Raffaele (Cadillac H.S.) tied for 41st with a two-round total of 177 on at the Northwestern Ohio Invitational in Lima, Ohio.
Soccer
• Delta College freshman Karli Scott (Cadillac H.S.) scored three goals in the Pioneers' season-opening 5-1 win over Jackson College on Aug. 22. Sophomore Hannah Emington (Cadillac H.S.), sophomore Katelyn Goodrich (Cadillac H.S.) and freshman Kristen Goodrich (Cadillac H.S.) also saw time.
Emington scored a goal in a 3-1 win over Muskegon Community College on Aug. 25. Katelyn Goodrich had a goal and two assists in a 6-0 win over Lake Michigan College on Friday while Scott had a goal and an assist. Emington added an assist, as well.
Delta (3-0 overall, 3-0 MCCAA East) is at Schoolcraft on Sunday.
• Lake Michigan College freshman Brendan Phillips (Cadillac H.S.) recorded a shot in the Red Hawks' 5-0 loss to Jackson College on Aug. 24. Phillips had three shots, including one on goal, in a scoreless tie against Bethel College on Aug. 27.
• Muskegon Community College freshman Rachel Weinclaw (Mesick H.S.) split time in the nets in a 10-0 win over Ancilla College on Aug. 24. She was also in goal in a 3-1 loss to nationally-ranked Delta College on Aug. 25
Volleyball
• Aquinas College junior Kylie Christensen (Cadillac H.S.) recorded 10 kills and two blocks in the Saints' season-opening 3-1 win over St. Xavier on Aug. 27.
Christensen totaled 44 kills, 17 blocks and 7 digs in four matches over the weekend at the gosarpy.com Labor Day Volleyball Classic in Nebraska where Aquinas went 1-3. Junior teammate Sam VanHouten (McBain H.S.) totaled one kill, 12 digs, four aces and an assist in the four matches.
Aquinas (2-3 overall) faces Thomas More, Indiana Wesleyan, Indiana-Kokomo and Marian Friday and Saturday in the Aquinas/Cornerstone Invitational in Grand Rapids.
• Kellogg Community College freshman Abby Lowe (Cadillac H.S.) recorded a kill in the Bruins' 3-1 win over Ancilla College on Thursday.
She had a kill and three digs in a 3-1 loss to Sinclair CC on Friday at the Owens Express Invitational before adding three kills and an assist in a 3-0 win over Erie CC later in the day.
Kellogg (4-1 overall) hosts Jackson College today and is at Muskegon CC on Thursday.
• Rochester College sophomore Brooke Richards (McBain H.S.) recorded a dig in the Warriors' 3-0 loss to Spring Arbor on Friday and in a 3-1 loss to Roosevelt University on Saturday.
Rochester (0-8 overall) is at Concordia on Sept. 18.
