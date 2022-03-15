College roundup: Local athletes competing at the collegiate level

Klaudia O’Malley was fine with second place.
That’s pretty much what she knew was going to happen.
The Grand Valley State University sophomore and McBain H.S. graduate took second in the women’s mile in 4:55.17 at the NCAA Division II Indoor National Championships over the weekend in Pittsburg, Kansas.
University of Indianapolis senior Berenice Cleyet-Merle won the event in 4:52.05.
“I ran a good race,” O’Malley said. “Going in, I was hoping for second.
“The girl in front of me has some insane times. I ran a tactical race where I went out slow and then went hard in the last 800 (meters). I used my kick to get second.”
O’Malley was in third place through the first 1,000 meters before she dropped to fourth with around 300 meters to go. Her last lap came in at 47.46 seconds.
O’Malley wasn’t super confident after Friday’s prelim that placed her sixth with a 4:48.25.
“My mile prelim didn’t feel that great but I made it through,” she said.
O’Malley also ran a leg of the distance medley relay that finished fifth in 11:27.99.
“The DMR went well,” she added. “We were hoping for top three but we were happy with how it turned out.”
- Aquinas College junior Hunter Morrison
- (Reed City H.S.) took the loss in relief in the Saints’ 8-5 loss to St. Andrews on Tuesday. He allowed four runs on two hits and two walks while striking out one in an inning of work. Morrison also pitched two innings of relief in an 8-1 loss to South Carolina-Beaufort on Thursday. He allowed two runs on three hits while striking out two.
• West Texas A&M sophomore Maddux Hoaglund (Cadillac H.S.) moved his record to 3-0 as he picked up the win in the Buffalos’ 9-1 win over Arkansas-Fort Smith on Saturday.
Hoaglund allowed one earned run on three hits and three walks while striking out a season-high 11 in 6.2 innings of work.
- Grace Christian University junior Emily Libey
- (Reed City H.S.) recorded 15 points, four rebounds, seven assists and three steals in the Tigers’ 86-75 loss to Arlington Baptist in the NCCAA National Tournament Wednesday in Joplin, Missouri.
She also had 10 points, three rebounds, an assist and a steal in a season-ending 80-73 loss to Bob Jones University on Thursday.
Grand Valley State University sophomore Rylie Bisballe
- (Lake City H.S.) recorded six points, three rebounds, two assists and two blocks in the Lakers’ 72-46 win over Wayne State in the first round of the NCAA Division II Midwest Regional on Friday.
She added four points and three rebounds in a 74-69 win over Drury on Saturday.
The Lakers (29-2 overall) beat Walsh 64-61 on Monday to advance to the Elite Eight March 21-25 in Birmingham, Alabama.
Hope College freshman Olivia Bellows
- (Lake City H.S.) and her Flying Dutch teammates are in the NCAA Division III Final Four.
- Hope (30-1 overall) beat Millikin 91-77 in the Sectional Semifinals on Friday and New York University 83-64 in the finals on Saturday.
Hope will face Trine University in the national semifinals at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Duquesne University in Pittsburgh.
Trine University junior Makayla Ardis
- (Lake City H.S.) recorded six points, seven rebounds and an assist in the Thunder’s 58-49 win over Springfield University Friday in the NCAA Division III Section Semifinals. She also had five points and five rebounds in a 54-47 win over Transylvania in the title game on Saturday.
Trine (28-3 overall) advances to the national semifinals at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Duquesne University in Pittsburgh where it faces Hope College.
- Aquinas College junior Brandon Foster
- (Cadillac H.S.) finished 15th overall with 1,187 pins in the ITC Sectionals over the weekend in Smyrna, Tenn. He bowled games of 189, 215, 187, 181, 197 and 218.
