College roundup: Local athletes competing at the collegiate level

• Davenport University junior guard Makenna Bryant (Cadillac H.S.) recorded two rebounds and two assists in the Panthers’ season-opening 70-59 loss to Maryville on Friday.
She also had six points and three steals in a 62-55 win over Missouri-St. Louis on Saturday.
• Hope College sophomore Olivia Bellows (Lake City H.S.) recorded 19 points, seven rebounds and an assist in the Dutch’s 143-57 season-opening win over Geneva on Friday. Freshman Megan Bennett (McBain NMC) had six points, four rebounds and two assists, as well.
Bellows had nine points and a steal in a 99-73 win over Illinois Wesleyan on Saturday while Bennett grabbed two rebounds.
• Lake Superior State University junior Jaden Wilder (Manton H.S.) had six points and four assists in the Lakers’ 78-70 loss to Findlay on Friday.
She also had seven points, four rebounds and three assists in a 73-68 loss to Northwood on Saturday.
• Mid Michigan Community College sophomore Kaiden McGillis (McBain H.S.) recorded 18 points, seven rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block in the Lakers’ 113-72 win over Alma College’s JV team on Wednesday.
• Trine University senior guard Makayla Ardis (Lake City H.S.) recorded eight points, four rebounds and a steal in the Thunder’s 77-34 win over Benedictine on Nov. 8.
She also had four points, two rebounds and an assist in a 75-70 double-overtime loss to Baldwin Wallace on Friday.
• Eastern Michigan University sophomore Chloie Musta (Cadillac H.S.) took 151st overall in a time of 23:00 at the NCAA Division I Great Lakes Regional Friday in Terre Haute, Indiana.
• Lansing Community College sophomore Gabrielle Metzger (Cadillac H.S.) took 20th overall in a time of 20:09 at the NJCAA Division II Cross Country Championships Saturday in Tallahassee, Fla.
The Stars took first as a team with 57 points, edging Mesa (Ariz.) CC by just one point for the national title.
• Albion College senior running back Phillip Jones-Price (Reed City H.S.) carried the ball 13 times for 38 yards in the Britons’ 34-31 loss to Alma College.
Albion finished the season 9-1 overall.
• Alma College freshman linebacker Collin Johnston (Cadillac H.S.) recorded one tackle in the Scots’ 34-31 win over Albion College Saturday. Sophomore Trever Salani (Manton H.S.) and freshman defensive lineman Blake Swiger (Cadillac H.S.) also saw time in the contest.
Alma (10-0 overall) won the MIAA title outright with the win and will host Mount St. Joseph in the first round of the NCAA Division III playoffs on Saturday.
• Colgate University senior defensive back Jackson Price (Reed City H.S.) recorded five tackles in the Red Raiders’ 36-33 loss to Lehigh on Saturday.
• Michigan Tech sophomore Ben Marion (Lake City H.S.) recorded one tackle in the Huskies’ 35-30 loss to Saginaw Valley State on Saturday.
• Northwood University sophomore Owen Bontekoe (McBain H.S.) recorded three tackles in the Timberwolves’ 34-14 win over Walsh on Saturday.
• Lake Superior State University freshman Lindsey Tonello (Cadillac H.S.) scored her first collegiate goals as the Lakers swept Davenport University 14-2 and 11-0 over the weekend.
• Cornerstone University sophomore Emma Whitley (Pine River H.S.) recorded a dig in the Golden Eagles’ 3-0 win over Concordia in the first round of the WHAC Tournament Wednesday.
She also had two digs in a 3-2 win over Indiana Tech in the championship match Saturday.
In addition, Whitley was named Cornerstone’s nominee for the WHAC Champion of Character Team.
The award goes to the player that best represents the five NAIA core character traits of respect, responsibility, servant leadership, sportsmanship, and integrity. Whitley has earned the honor for the first time in her career.
Cornerstone (32-3 overall) hosts St. Thomas (Fla.) University in the first round of the NAIA National Tournament on Saturday.
• University of New Haven sophomore Macy Brown (Cadillac H.S.) recorded 12 kills, an assist, an ace, a block and seven digs in the Chargers’ 3-0 loss to Adelphi in the first round of Northeast-10 Conference tournament Thursday.
• Northwood University freshman Renee Brines (Cadillac H.S.) recorded 26 assists and three digs in the Timberwolves’ 3-0 loss to Hillsdale in the first round of the G-MAC tournament Thursday.
Brines earned Third Team All-GMAC honors, as well.
She finished the regular season ranked third in the league in assists per set at 10.04 and finished 15th in the league in aces at .34 per set.
