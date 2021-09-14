• Aquinas College sophomore Matthew Brines (Cadillac H.S.) took 120th overall in a time of 28:55 at the Indiana Wesleyan Wildcat Twilight Invitational on Friday.
• Ferris State University sophomore Brandon Wirth (Reed City H.S.) took third in a time of 27:50 at the Bulldogs’ Ray Helsing Invitational on Saturday.
• Lake Superior State University freshman Gwen Phillips (Cadillac H.S.) took 74th in a time of 29:30 at the Wayne State Warrior Challenge on Friday.
• Albion College junior Phillip Jones-Price (Reed City H.S.) had a game-high 127 yards rushing and one touchdown on nine carries in the Britons’ 51-0 win over Defiance College on Saturday.
He also recorded three tackles defensively.
Albion (2-0 overall) hosts Hanover on Saturday.
• Colgate University junior defensive back Jackson Price (Reed City H.S.) recorded two tackles in the Raiders’ 24-3 loss to Stony Brook on Saturday.
Colgate (0-2) hosts William & Mary on Saturday.
• Grand Valley State University sophomore Jake Kochanny (Cadillac H.S.) started at left guard in the Lakers’ 34-14 win over Colorado State-Pueblo on Saturday.
Grand Valley totaled 347 yards of offense in the win.
Grand Valley (1-0 overall) hosts Wisconsin-LaCrosse on Saturday.
• Olivet College junior defensive back Elijah Lewis (Pine River H.S.) had a 29-yard interception return in the Comets’ 42-23 win over Eureka College on Saturday.
Senior lineman Andrew Sikkema (McBain H.S.) also recorded a tackle in the contest.
• Aquinas College junior Aidan Raffaele (Cadillac H.S.) tied for 30th overall with an 83 at the Saints’ Fall Invitational Wednesday at Kaufman Golf Course.
• Cornerstone University freshman Emma Whitley (Pine River H.S.) recorded an ace and a dig in the Golden Eagles’ four matches in the Bethel Tournament.
• East Stroudsburg University senior Ali Finch (Cadillac H.S.) recorded 43 kills, 34 assists, two aces, nine blocks and 35 digs in the Warriors’ four matches at the Wayne State Invitational.
• New Haven freshman Macy Brown (Cadillac H.S.) recorded 38 kills, two assists, a block, two aces and 36 digs in the Chargers’ three matches in the Long Island-Post Invitational.
