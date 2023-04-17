College roundup: Local athletes competing at the collegiate level

• Aquinas College freshman Harry Chipman (Cadillac H.S.) tied for 27th with a two-day score of 154 at the Pilot Spring Invitational hosted by Bethel College in South Bend, Ind.
• Baker University sophomore Grant Pogue (McBain NMC) finished 12th overall with a three-day score of 216 (74-69-73) at the Missouri Valley Spring Invitational in Marshall, Missouri.
• Northwood University freshman Ashlyn Lundquist (Cadillac H.S.) had a pair of hits in the Timberwolves’ doubleheader loss to Grand Valley State on Tuesday.
She had three hits, including a double, and three RBIs as Northwood split with Cedarville on Friday. Lundquist added two hits, including a double in a split with Ohio Dominican on Saturday.
• Aquinas College freshman Molly Harding (Manton H.S.) took 81st in the 5,000-meter run in a time of 18:18.16 at the Bucknell Bison Invitational. She also ran a leg of the 3200 relay that took fifth in 9:32.79.
• Cornerstone University sophomore Logan Churchill (Pine River H.S.) took 17th in the 1,500-meter run in a time of 4:07.07 at the Don Kleinow Invitational at Siena Heights.
On the women’s side, sophomore Makayla Hall (McBain NMC) took 33rd in the 1,500 in 5:28.84 and 41st in the 800 in 2:42.62. Sophomore Kendra Montague (Pine River H.S.) took 18th in the 400 dash in 1:06.64 and 33rd in the 200 dash in 28.36 seconds.
• Eastern Michigan University sophomore Chloie Musta (Cadillac H.S.) took 22nd in the 800-meter run in a time of 2:12.78 at the Mt. SAC Relays at Mount San Antonio College in Walnut, Calif. She also took 65th in the 1,500B in a time of 4:46.0 at the Bryan Clay Invitational at Azusa Pacific.
• Ferris State University junior Brandon Wirth (Reed City H.S.) took 25th in the 3,000-meter steeplechase in a time of 9:28.38 at the Bucknell Bison Invitational.
• Grand Valley State University junior Klaudia O’Malley (McBain H.S.) took second in the third heat of the 5,000-meter run in a personal-best time of 16:07.63 at the Bryan Clay Invitational in Azusa, Calif. O’Malley also took 68th overall in the 1,500 in a time of 4:20.31.
• Hope College senior Zach Elmore (Cadillac H.S.) took 11th in the pole vault at 3.95 meters in the Wheaton Invitational.
• Lake Superior State University senior Andrew Giddens (Cadillac H.S.) took seventh in the 110-meter hurdles in a time of 15.56 seconds at the Don Kleinow Invitational at Siena Heights.
On the women’ side, freshman Lindsey Tonello (Cadillac H.S.) took 12th in the 400-meter dash in 1:03.42 and 16th in the long jump at 15-feet, 5.5-inches. Freshman Gwen Phillips (Cadillac H.S.) took 52nd in the 1,500 in 6:16.35 and 58th in the 800 in 3:07.21.
• Lansing Community College sophomore Gabrielle Metzger (Cadillac H.S.) took 10th in the 800-meter run in a time of 2:27.03 at the Don Kleinow Invitational Siena Heights.
• Muskegon Community College freshman Abigial Kiaunis (Reed City H.S.) took seventh the 1,500-meter run in a time of 4:58.05 at Don Kleinow Invitational at Siena Heights.
• Rochester University sophomore Heather Eller (Cadillac H.S.) took ninth in the 5,000-meter run in a time of 19:15.01 at the Don Kleinow Invitational at Siena Heights.
