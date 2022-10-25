College roundup: Local athletes competing at the collegiate level

• Aquinas College freshman Molly Harding (Manton H.S.) took 82nd in a personal-best time of 19:37 at the NAIA Great Lakes Challenge Saturday in Grand Rapids.
• Cornerstone University sophomore Logan Churchill (Pine River H.S.) took 88th in a time of 26:19 at the NAIA Great Lakes Challenge Saturday.
On the women’s side, sophomore Makayla Hall (McBain NMC) took 139th in 20:23.
• Ferris State University junior Brandon Wirth (Reed City H.S.) took 54th in a time of 26:49 at the Wayne State Warrior Challenge Saturday.
On the women’s side, freshman Reese Ensing (McBain H.S.) took 134th in 26:38.
• Albion College senior Phillip Jones-Price (Reed City H.S.) carried the ball 14 times for 36 yards in the Britons’ 20-19 win over Trine on Saturday. He also caught two passes for six yards.
• Alma College freshman linebacker Collin Johnston (Cadillac H.S.) recorded a tackle in the Scots’ 45-21 win over Kalamazoo College on Saturday.
• Colgate University senior defensive back Jackson Price (Reed City H.S.) recorded five tackles in the Red Raiders’ 34-24 win over Georgetown on Saturday.
• Michigan Tech sophomore Ben Marion (Lake City H.S.) recorded three tackles in the Huskies’ 28-20 loss to Ferris State on Saturday.
• Cornerstone University sophomore Emma Whitley (Pine River H.S.) recorded two aces and two digs in the Golden Eagles’ 3-0 win over Aquinas on Wednesday.
• New Haven University sophomore Macy Brown (Cadillac H.S.) recorded nine kills, two assists, an ace and eight digs in the Chargers’ 3-0 win over Georgian Court on Tuesday.
She had 12 kills, two aces, two blocks and 21 digs in a 3-1 loss to Bentley on Friday before picking up 17 kills, five assists, two aces, a block and 11 digs in a 3-1 win over Franklin Pierce on Saturday.
• Northwood University freshman Renee Brines (Cadillac H.S.) recorded four kills, 60 assists and 10 digs in the Timberwolves’ 3-2 loss to Hillsdale on Tuesday. The 60 assists are the second-most for a player in GMAC history, one short of the record of 61.
She had two kills, 29 assists, an ace and four digs in a 3-0 win over Ursuline on Friday before adding 46 assists, an ace and 12 digs in a 3-1 win over Lake Erie on Saturday.
• Rochester University freshman Jersey Scott (McBain H.S.) recorded eight digs in the Warriors’ 3-1 loss to Michigan-Dearborn on Friday. She also had a kill and four digs in a 3-0 loss to Lourdes on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.