• Davenport University sophomore Makenna Bryant (Cadillac H.S.) recorded three rebounds, an assist and a steal in the Panthers’ 81-44 loss to Hillsdale College on Wednesday.
• Grand Valley State University sophomore Rylie Bisballe (Lake City H.S.) recorded nine points, six rebounds, an assist, two blocks and a steal in the Lakers’ 50-38 win over Aquinas College on Friday.
She also had 22 points, eight rebounds, an assist, a block and three steals in a 65-60 win over Lewis University on Monday.
• Mid Michigan College freshman Olyvia Nederhood (McBain H.S.) recorded seven points, six rebounds, an assist and a steal in the Lakers’ 65-61 loss to Wayne County Community College on Wednesday.
Sophomore Couper Agema (McBain H.S.) added three points and two rebounds.
• Mid Michigan College freshman Kaiden McGillis (McBain H.S.) recorded two points and three rebounds in the Lakers’ 78-70 win over the Olivet College JV on Tuesday.
• Rochester University senior Logan Eling (McBain H.S.) recorded five points in the Warriors’ 88-58 win over Graceland on Saturday.
• Spring Arbor University senior Denver Cade (Buckley H.S.) recorded fie points, four rebounds and a steal in the Cougars’ 87-70 loss to Madonna on Wednesday.
• Trine University junior Makayla Ardis (Lake City H.S.) recorded eight points, four rebounds, three assists and a steal in the Thunder’s 70-61 loss to Hope College on Saturday.
