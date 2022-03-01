• Grace Christian University junior Emily Libey (Reed City H.S.) recorded 14 points, seven rebounds and three assists in the Tigers’ 74-69 win over Johnston University in an NCCAA Mideast Regional game Friday.
She also had 17 points, two rebounds, two assists, two blocks and three steals in a regional title game loss to Campbellsville-Harrodsburg, 66-64, on Saturday.
• Grand Valley State University sophomore Rylie Bisballe (Lake City H.S.) recorded 10 points, eight rebounds, three blocks and a steal in the Lakers’ 63-54 win over Wayne State on Thursday.
She also had six points, six rebounds and a block in a 56-49 win over Saginaw Valley State on Saturday.
• Great Lakes Christian sophomore Rachel Wienclaw (Mesick H.S.) recorded two rebounds and a steal in the Crusaders’ 59-49 loss to Johnson University in an NCCAA Mideast Regional game Thursday.
• Hope College freshman Olivia Bellows (Lake City H.S.) recorded two points and an assist in the Dutch’s 90-41 win over St. Mary’s in the MIAA quarterfinals on Wednesday.
She had two steals, a rebound an an assist in a 68-42 win over Calvin in the semifinals on Friday, as well.
• Lake Superior State University senior Jayden Perry (Manton H.S.) recorded two points in the Lakers’ 102-69 loss to Northern Michigan on Friday.
• Mid Michigan College freshman Kaiden McGillis (McBain H.S.) recorded 12 points and four rebounds in the Lakers’ 76-55 loss to Kellogg on Feb. 21. Sophomore teammate Henrique Andrade (Buckley H.S.) added two points, six rebounds and a steal.
• Mid Michigan College freshman Olyvia Nederhood (McBain H.S.) recorded six points, seven rebounds and a steal in the Lakers’ 73-48 win over Kellogg on Feb. 21. Sophomore teammate Couper Agema (McBain H.S.) added four rebounds and an assist.
Agema had three points, two rebounds, an assist and a steal in a 67-63 win over Jackson College on Wednesday while Nederhood had two points and three rebounds.
• Trine University junior Makayla Ardis (Lake City H.S.) recorded four points, two rebounds and an assist in the Thunder’s 97-39 win over Kalamazoo in the MIAA quarterfinals on Wednesday.
She had seven points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals in a semifinal win over Alma on Friday before recording six points, two rebounds, an assist and steal in the title game loss to Hope, 54-50.
• Aquinas College junior Brandon Foster (Cadillac H.S.) earned second team All-WHAC honors as he finished the league season with an average of 201.07 pins per game.
• Lake Superior State University junior Autumn Fosmore (Cadillac H.S.) was in goal for three of the four Lakers’ games in the Central Collegiate Women’s Hockey League tournament over the weekend.
She picked up a 6-1 win over Sault College and a 6-3 win over Northern Michigan in round-robin play before backstopping a 2-1 win over Sault College in the championship game. Fosmore stopped 81 of 86 shots she faced.
Lake State competes in the ACHA National Tournament March 15-19 in St. Louis.
• Grand Valley State University sophomore Klaudia O’Malley (McBain H.S.) was named the Track Athlete of the Year after the GLIAC Indoor Championships over the weekend in Allendale. O’Malley took first in the mile in 4:45.41 and ran a leg of the distance medley relay that took first in 11:36.49.
Senior teammate Elizabeth Pyles (Cadillac H.S.) took fourth in the shot put with a throw of 46-feet.
• Hope College junior Zach Elmore (Cadillac H.S.) took second in the pole vault at 4.25 meters at the MIAA Indoor Championships Friday and Saturday in Angola, Ind.
On the women’s side, senior Ellie Haan (McBain NMC) took 16th in the long jump at 4.41 meters and 12th in the triple jump at 8.76 meters.
• Lake Superior State University senior Brittney Ryan (Marion H.S.) took 13th in the weight throw with a throw of 11.06 meters and 15th in the shot put with a toss of 11.04 meters at the GLIAC Indoor Championships in Allendale.
On the men’s side, senior Andrew Giddens (Cadillac H.S.) took seventh in the 60-meter hurdles in 8.76 seconds.
