Basketball
• Mid Michigan Community College sophomore Kegan Brooks (Cadillac H.S.) recorded four rebounds, four assists and two steals in the Lakers' 79-57 win over Grand Rapids CC on Wednesday.
Brooks also had eight points, three rebounds and a steal in an 80-58 win over Lake Michigan College on Sunday. Freshman Henrique Andrade (Buckley H.S.) added three rebounds, an assist and a block.
• Northwestern College sophomore Craig Sterk (McBain H.S.) recorded 14 points, three rebounds, an assist, a block and a steal in the Red Raiders' 73-69 loss to Dakota Wesleyan on Wednesday.
Sterk also had a team-high 17 points, two rebounds, three steals and an assist in a 98-69 loss to top-ranked Morningside on Saturday.
• Spring Arbor University sophomore Denver Cade (Buckley H.S.) recorded two points and a rebound in the Cougars' 93-68 loss Indiana Wesleyan on Saturday.
• Trine University freshman Makayla Ardis (Lake City H.S.) recorded three points, three rebounds and two steals in the Thunder's 79-40 win over Olivet on Wednesday. She also had three points and two rebounds in a 56-38 win over Alma College on Sunday.
Hockey
• Marian University freshman Melodee Eastman (Cadillac H.S.) recorded a shot in the Sabres' 9-1 loss to Wisconsin-Stevens Point on Wednesday.
Indoor Track and Field
• Aquinas College freshman Matthew Brines (Cadillac H.S.) took 18th in the 800-meter run in 2:12.42 at the Grand Valley Bob Eubanks Open on Friday. Junior Brendan Shanahan (Cadillac H.S.) took 27th in the 3,000-meter run in 9:37.11 and freshman Seager Wiltzer (McBain H.S.) took 13th in the long jump at 5.98 meters.
On the women's side, sophomore Kennedy Pollington (McBain H.S.) took eighth in the pole vault at 2.75 meters while junior Autumn Fedorowicz (Manton H.S.) took 14th in the 600-meter run in 2:05.50
• Grand Valley State University sophomore Liz Pyles (Cadillac H.S.) took third in the shot put at 13.05 meters at the Lakers' Bob Eubanks Open on Friday.
On the men's side, sophomore Kalob Bellows (Lake City H.S.) took seventh in the 600-meter run in 1:26.11.
