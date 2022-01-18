College roundup: Local athletes competing at the collegiate level

• Grand Valley State University sophomore Rylie Bisballe (Lake City H.S.) recorded 10 points, six rebounds, two assists, three blocks and a steal in the Lakers’ 73-38 win over Davenport University on Jan. 10. She also had 19 points, eight rebounds, two assists and two blocks in a 67-59 win over Ferris State on Thursday.
• Davenport University sophomore Makenna Bryant (Cadillac H.S.) grabbed a rebound in the Panthers’ 73-38 loss to Grand Valley State on Jan. 10.
• Grace Christian University junior Emily Libey (Reed City H.S.) recorded seven points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals in the Tigers’ 71-65 loss to Pensacola Christian College on Thursday. She also had five points, a rebound and two assists in an 85-53 loss to the same team on Friday.
• Lake Superior State University senior Jayden Perry (Manton H.S.) grabbed a rebound in the Lakers’ 82-59 loss to Grand Valley State on Saturday.
• Mid Michigan College sophomore Henrique Andrade (Buckley H.S.) recorded four rebounds, a steal and a block in the Lakers’ 70-54 loss to Lake Michigan College on Wednesday.
• Mid Michigan College freshman Olyvia Nederhood (McBain H.S.) recorded seven points, two rebounds and a steal in the Lakers’ 77-69 loss to Lake Michigan College on Wednesday. Sophomore Couper Agema (McBain H.S.) added seven points, four rebounds, an assist and a steal.
• Trine University junior Makayla Ardis (Lake City H.S.) recorded 11 points, five rebounds and two assists in the Thunder’s 65-59 win over Alma College on Jan. 1. She also had two points, five rebounds, six assists and a steal in an 85-36 win over St. Mary’s College on Saturday.
• Aquinas College junior Brandon Foster (Cadillac H.S.) took 68th overall, scoring 1,043 pins over five games at the Kegel-ISPBA Midwest Classic in Addison, Illinois. He averaged 208.6 pins per game with a high game of 257.
• Aquinas College junior Kennedy Pollington (McBain H.S.) took eighth in the pole vault at 8-feet, 6-2.5 inches at the Grand Valley State Bob Eubanks Open.
On the men’s side, sophomore Matthew Brines (Cadillac H.S.) took 29th in the mile in 4:42.16.
• Cornerstone University freshman Grayson VerBerkmoes (McBain H.S.) took fifth in the 800-meter run in 2:02.50 and 18th in the 3,000 in 9:01.10 at the Grand Valley State Bob Eubanks Open. Freshman Logan Churchill (Pine River H.S.) took 11th in the mile in 4:24.03.
On the women’s side, freshman Kendra Montague (Pine River H.S.) took 30th in the 200-meter dash at 28.87 seconds.
• Eastern Michigan University freshman Chloie Musta (Cadillac H.S.) took sixth in the 800-meter run in 2:24.53 at the Akron Quad on Friday.
• Ferris State University freshman Sydney Edstrom (Pine River H.S.) took 22nd in the 400-meter dash in 1:12.37 at the Bob Eubanks Open Saturday at Grand Valley. She also ran a leg of the 1600-meter relay that took third in 4:03.59.
• Grand Valley State University senior Liz Pyles (Cadillac H.S.) took third in the shot put at 44-feet, 5.25-inches at the Lakers’ Bob Eubanks Open.
• Lake Superior State University senior Andrew Giddens (Cadillac H.S.) took 15th in the 200-meter dash in 23.40 seconds at the Saginaw Valley State Classic
• Siena Heights University freshman Shelby Cade (Buckley H.S.) took 11th in the 800-meter run in 2:34.03 at the Saginaw Valley State Classic.
