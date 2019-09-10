Cross Country
• Alma College freshman Tim Carlington (Cadillac H.S.) took 152nd in a time of 28:20 at the Calvin Knight Invitational on Saturday.
• Dallas Baptist University sophomore Analynne Klotz (Cadillac H.S.) took fourth in a time of 19:03 at the East Texas Shootout on Saturday.
• Ferris State University freshman Brandon Wirth (Reed City H.S.) took third in a time of 27:35 at the Bulldogs' invitational on Saturday.
• Lake Superior State University freshman Andrew Giddens (Cadillac H.S.) took 49th in a time of 24:44 at the Northwood Invitational on Saturday.
Football
• Albion College freshman running back Phillip Jones-Price (Reed City H.S.) carried the ball two times for 34 yards, including a 31-yard touchdown run in the Britons' 56-6 win over Defiance on Saturday.
Albion (1-0 overall) is at Franklin on Saturday.
• Grand Valley State University redshirt freshman Jake Kochanny (Cadillac H.S.) saw time on the offensive line in the Lakers' 35-10 win over Edinboro on Saturday. Grand Valley totaled 572 yards of offense in the win.
The Lakers (1-0 overall) host Delta State on Saturday.
• Michigan Tech sophomore tight end Lucas Marion (Lake City H.S.) caught one pass for one yard in the Huskies' 29-14 win over Hillsdale on Saturday. Junior defensive lineman Taylor Pelton (Reed City H.S.) recorded two tackles, including one for a loss.
Michigan Tech (1-0 overall) is at McKendree on Saturday.
• Olivet College freshman running back Elijah Lewis (Pine River H.S.) had one carry for four yards in the Comets' 20-17 win over Wilmington on Saturday. Freshman teammate Brandon Major-Kailing (Reed City H.S.) also caught one pass for 17 yards.
Sophomore Andrew Sikkema (McBain H.S.) saw time on the offensive line, as well, as Olivet totaled 265 yards of offense in the win.
Olivet (1-0 overall) is at Concordia on Saturday.
Soccer
• Muskegon Community College freshman keeper Rachel Weinclaw (Mesick H.S.) split time in goal in the Jayhawks' 1-0 win over Schoolcraft on Friday.
Muskegon CC (4-1 overall) hosts Jackson on Saturday.
Tennis
• Alma College junior Brandon Ralston (Cadillac H.S.) beat Manchester's Isaac Miller 6-1, 6-4 at No. 1 singles during a dual match on Saturday. He also teamed with Brett Reuter to win 8-6 at No. 1 doubles.
Ralston beat Olivet's Ben Morrow 6-3, 6-1 during a dual on Sunday also won 8-4 with Reuter at No. 1 doubles.
Alma (2-0 overall) hosts Concordia on Saturday.
Volleyball
• Aquinas College junior Kylie Christensen (Cadillac H.S.) recorded 49 kills, 14 blocks, five digs and two assists in four matches during the Aquinas/Cornerstone Invitational Friday and Saturday as the Saints went 1-3.
Junior teammate Sam VanHouten (McBain H.S.) added 25 digs and three assists in three matches.
Aquinas (3-6 overall) is at Cornerstone on Wednesday.
• Ball State University junior Ali Finch (Cadillac H.S.) recorded two kills, nine assists and a dig in the Cardinals' 3-0 win over Montana as part of the Gonzaga Tournament on Friday.
Ball State (3-3 overall) competes in the Northern Kentucky Tournament Friday and Saturday.
• Lake Erie College senior libero Morgan Briggs (Cadillac H.S.) recorded 72 digs, 16 assists and an ace in the Storm's four matches in the Clarion Tournament last week.
Lake Erie (1-3 overall) is at the Cal (Pa.) Tournament Friday and Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.