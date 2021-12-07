College roundup: Local athletes competing at the collegiate level

• Aquinas College junior Brandon Foster (Cadillac H.S.) took third in WHAC Jamboree No. 3 Sunday at Royal Scot Lanes. Foster rolled an 871 over four games, including a 260 in his second game.
• Davenport University sophomore Makenna Bryant (Cadillac H.S.) recorded five points, one rebound and a steal in the Panthers’ 68-39 loss to Saginaw Valley State on Saturday.
• Grand Valley State University sophomore Rylie Bisballe (Lake City H.S.) recorded 15 points, nine rebounds and two assists in the Lakers’ 51-45 loss to Saginaw Valley State on Thursday.
She also had 12 points, five rebounds, three assists and a block in a 72-35 win over Wayne State on Saturday.
• Great Lakes Christian College sophomore Rachel Wienclaw (Mesick H.S.) recorded three points and four rebounds in the Crusaders’ 86-30 loss to Holy Cross on Saturday.
• Lake Superior State University senior Jayden Perry (Manton H.S.) recorded one point and one rebound in the Lakers’ 84-62 loss to Wisconsin-Parkside on Wednesday.
• Mid Michigan College freshman Olyvia Nederhood (McBain H.S.) recorded three points, five rebounds and two steals in the Lakers’ 51-46 loss to Alma College’s JV on Wednesday. Sophomore Couper Agema (McBain H.S.) added three rebounds.
Nederhood had 16 points, eight rebounds, two assists and three steals in an 86-48 win over Mott College on Friday while Agema had eight points, five rebounds and two assists.
Nederhood had 24 points, six rebounds, three assists and a steal in an 82-71 win over St. Clair County CC on Saturday while Agema had 11 points, a rebound, two assists and two steals.
• Rochester University senior Logan Eling (McBain H.S.) recorded four points and an assist in the Warriors’ 77-54 loss to Siena Heights on Wednesday.
• Spring Arbor University senior Denver Cade (Buckley H.S.) recorded five points, 11 rebounds and three assists in the Cougars’ 80-75 loss to Huntington on Tuesday.
He also had six points, five rebounds and two assists in a 62-56 loss to Goshen on Saturday.
• Trine University junior Makayla Ardis (Lake City H.S.) recorded six points, a rebound, an assist and a steal in the Thunder’s 80-52 win over Adrian College on Wednesday.
She also had 11 points, three rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block in a 79-49 win over Calvin on Saturday.
• Lake Superior State University junior goaltender Autumn Fosmore (Cadillac H.S.) made 26 saves on 27 shots in the Lakers’ 5-1 win over Adrian College on Saturday. She also made 27 saves on 30 shots in a 3-1 loss to the Britons on Sunday.
• Marian University junior Melodee Eastman (Cadillac H.S.) recorded a pair of shots in the Sabres’ 4-1 loss to Trine on Saturday.
• Cornerstone University freshman Kendra Montague (Pine River H.S.) took sixth in section 7 of the 200-meter dash in 29.05 at the Grand Valley State Holiday Open.
On the men’s side, freshman Grayson VerBerkmoes (McBain H.S.) took first in section 5 of the 800-meter run in 2:05.51.
• Eastern Michigan University freshman Chloie Musta (Cadillac H.S.) took first overall in the 800-meter run in 2:13.93 at the Grand Valley State Holiday Open.
• Ferris State University freshman Sydney Edstrom (Pine River H.S.) took sixth in section 7 of the 400-meter dash in 1:11.84 at the Grand Valley State Holiday Open.
• Grand Valley State University sophomore Klaudia O’Malley (McBain H.S.) took third overall in the 3,000-meter run in 9:23.65 at the Lakers’ Holiday Open. Senior teammate Liz Pyles (Cadillac H.S.) took ninth in the shot put at 41-feet, 11.25-inches.
• Lake Superior State University senior Andrew Giddens (Cadillac H.S.) took third in the 60-meter hurdles in 8.64 seconds and eighth in the 200-meter dash in 23.50 seconds at the Saginaw Valley State Holiday Open.
On the women’s side, senior Brittney Ryan (Marion H.S.) took 22nd in the shot put in 8.89 meters.
• East Stroudsburg University senior Ali Finch (Cadillac H.S.) recorded six kills, 27 assists, one ace and 13 digs in the Warriors’ 20-25, 22-25, 25-16, 25-7, 15-2 loss to Gannon in the first round of the NCAA Division II tournament on Thursday.
• University of New Haven freshman Macy Brown (Cadillac H.S.) recorded 20 kills, a block and 23 digs in the Chargers’ 21-25, 22-25, 25-23, 27-25, 15-12 loss to Holy Family in the first round in the NCAA Division II tournament on Thursday.
