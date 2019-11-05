Basketball
• Mid Michigan Community College sophomore Kegan Brooks (Cadillac H.S.) recorded four rebounds, an assist and a block in the Lakers' 86-64 win over Alpena Community College on Saturday.
Mid Michigan (1-0 overall) is at Delta College on Wednesday.
• Northwestern College sophomore Craig Sterk (McBain H.S.) recorded 12 points, 12 rebounds, a block and a steal in the Raiders' 81-57 loss to Mayville State on Friday.
He also had nine points, three rebounds, four blocks and an assist in a 99-68 win over Valley City State on Saturday.
Northwestern (2-1 overall) hosts Ozark Christian on Friday and Viterbo on Saturday.
• Northwestern Ohio freshman Garrett VerBerkmoes (McBain H.S.) recorded 13 points, 13 rebounds, three assists and a block in the Racers' 110-69 win over Emmanus Bible College on Friday.
Northwestern Ohio (1-2 overall) hosts Indiana-South Bend on Friday.
• Rochester College sophomore Logan Eling (McBain H.S.) recorded six points, three rebounds, four steals, a block and an assist in the Warriors' 72-71 loss to Spring Arbor on Wednesday.
Rochester (2-1 overall) hosts Graceland University on Thursday.
• Siena Heights University sophomore Denver Cade (Buckley H.S.) recorded 11 points, two rebounds, a steal and an assist in the Cougars' 72-71 win over Rochester College on Wednesday.
Siena Heights (2-1 overall) hosts Concordia today, Madonna on Thursday and Ohio Christian University on Saturday.
Cross Country
• Alma College freshman Tim Carlington (Cadillac H.S.) took 53rd in a time of 29:11 at the MIAA Championships Saturday in Angola, Indiana.
• Hope College freshman Zach Elmore (Cadillac H.S.) took 67th in a time of 29:53 at the MIAA Championships.
Football
• Alma College freshman Trever Salani (Manton H.S.) was 0 for 1 passing in the Scots' 31-24 loss to Hope College on Saturday. Freshman Connor Agan (Reed City H.S.) recorded seven tackles and one for a loss of two yards in the contest, as well.
Alma (5-2 overall, 3-2 MIAA) hosts Olivet on Saturday.
• Grand Valley State University redshirt freshman Jake Kochanny (Cadillac H.S.) started at right guard in the Lakers' 63-10 win over William Jewell College on Saturday. The Lakers totaled 547 yards of offense in the contest.
Grand Valley (8-1 overall, 5-1 GLIAC) is at Ferris State on Saturday.
• Michigan Tech junior defensive lineman Taylor Pelton (Reed City H.S.) recorded a tackle in the Huskies' 52-0 loss to Ferris State on Saturday.
Michigan Tech (4-4 overall, 2-4 GLIAC) is at Wayne State on Saturday.
• Olivet College freshman Brandon Major-Kailing (Reed City H.S.) had a 96-yard kickoff return in the Comets' 30-20 win over Kalamazoo on Saturday. Sophomore Andrew Sikkema (McBain H.S.) saw time on the offensive line as Olivet totaled 394 yards of offense.
Olivet (7-1 overall, 4-1 MIAA) is at Alma on Saturday.
Hockey
• Morrisville State junior Dane Moore (Cadillac H.S.) recorded a pair of shots in the Mustangs' 4-3 OT win over Fredonia on Friday.
Soccer
• Delta College sophomore Hannah Emington (Cadillac H.S.) scored a goal on two shots in the Pioneers' 4-0 win over Madison College Saturday in the NJCAA Division III Great Lakes District Tournament semifinal. Freshman Karli Scott (Cadillac H.S.) added a pair of shots on goal, as well.
Delta (16-0 overall) went on to beat Anoka-Ramsey 3-1 in the district title game Sunday and advances to the National Championship tournament next week in Dryden, New York.
Volleyball
• Aquinas College junior Kylie Christensen (Cadillac H.S.) recorded eight kills and six blocks in the Saints' 3-0 win over Concordia on Wednesday. Junior Sam VanHouten (McBain H.S.) had six digs.
Christensen had five kills, three blocks and two digs in a 3-0 win over Siena Heights on Friday while VanHouten added 10 digs. Christensen had 10 kills, two aces and three digs in a 3-1 win over Lourdes on Saturday while VanBHouten had four digs.
Aquinas (15-12 overall, 12-6 WHAC) is at Michigan-Dearborn on Wednesday and hosts Madonna on Saturday.
• Lake Erie College senior Morgan Briggs (Cadillac H.S.) recorded 21 digs and 10 assists in the Storm's 3-1 loss to Ursuline on Saturday.
Lake Erie (9-17 overall, 3-5 GMAC) is at Alderson Broaddus on Friday and at Ohio Valley on Saturday.
