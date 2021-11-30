College sports roundup: Local athletes competing at the collegiate level

• Grand Valley State University sophomore Rylie Bisballe (Lake City H.S.) recorded six points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals in the Lakers’ 70-39 win over Rollins on Friday.
She also had 13 points, five rebounds, two assists and a block in a 67-47 win over Embry-Riddle University on Saturday.
• Lake Superior State University senior guard Jayden Perry (Manton H.S.) recorded five points, two rebounds and four assists in the Lakers’ 118-58 win over Finlandia on Tuesday.
• Mid Michigan College freshman Olyvia Nederhood (McBain H.S.) recorded seven points, two rebounds, an assist and three steals in the Lakers’ 61-52 win over Alpena CC on Tuesday.
Sophomore teammate Couper Agema (McBain H.S.) recorded three steals, a block, a rebound and an assist, as well.
• Spring Arbor University senior Denver Cade (Buckley H.S.) recorded seven points, three rebounds and three assists in the Cougars’ 90-55 loss to Indiana Wesleyan on Tuesday.
• Trine University junior Makayla Ardis (Lake City H.S.) recorded three assists and two rebounds in the Thunder’s 65-54 win over Ohio Northern on Saturday.
• Grand Valley State University sophomore lineman Jake Kochanny (Cadillac H.S.) started at left guard in the Lakers’ 54-20 loss to Ferris State in the second round of the NCAA Division II playoffs on Saturday in Big Rapids.
Grand Valley totaled 276 yards of offense in the contest. The Lakers finish the season at 10-2 overall.
• Lake Superior State University sophomore Autumn Fosmore (Cadillac H.S.) leads the Lakers with a 7-0 record, a .91 goals-against average and .952 save percentage.
Lake State is ranked No. 1 in the ACHA Central Division and in first place in the CCWHA are 13-0-0 halfway through the season.
• Marian University junior Melodee Eastman (Cadillac H.S.) scored her first collegiate goal as the Sabres’ beat St. Catherine 1-0 on Saturday.
Marian (2-4-1 overall, 1-2-0-1 NCHA) hosts Trine on Friday.
• Great Lakes Christian College sophomore goalkeeper Rachel Wienclaw (Mesick H.S.) made three saves during shared time in the nets as the Crusaders beat Arlington Baptist 2-1 in the National Christian College Athletic Association’s Division II championship game Nov. 20 in Kissimmee, Fla.
Arlington took 17 shots, putting eight on goal. Wienclaw saw 39 minutes of action in goal for Great Lakes Christian and recorded the victory, stopping all three shots she faced.
It’s the Crusaders’ first national title.
• East Stroudsburg University and senior setter Ali Finch (Cadillac H.S.) received a bid to the NCAA Division II tournament’s Atlantic Regional.
The Warriors (18-10 overall) are the No. 7 seed in the region and will face No. 2 seed Gannon on Thursday in Wheeling, West Virginia.
• University of New Haven and freshman outside hitter Macy Brown (Cadillac H.S.) received a bid to the NCAA Division II tournament’s East Regional.
The Crusaders (22-9 overall) are the No. 4 seed and will face No. 5 Holy Family on Thursday in Springfield, Mass.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.