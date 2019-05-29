By Mike Dunn
McBAIN – Moving on.
The Northern Michigan Christian soccer team exhibited crisp passing and strong defense on Tuesday in a 5-1 victory over Big Rapids Crossroads in the MHSAA Division 4 district semifinals, punching their ticket to the finals back on the home field Thursday against high-powered Houghton Lake.
The Comets controlled play much of the time, generating 31 shots, including 19 on the net, and received scoring from some unexpected sources, too.
Ninth-grade winger Lauren Closson, who scored one time during the regular season, put three of the Comets’ five goals on the board. For each of her scores, she received an excellent feeding pass out front, the first time from sophomore Makayla Hall, and the second and third times from junior striker Sydney Hart, who also had a splendid game.
The hustling Hall scored the first goal of the match, crashing the net during a scrum out front, and Hart scored the final goal with just 2:01 showing on the clock, intercepting a pass and then creating enough room to launch a pretty left-footed shot above the outstretched arms of Crossroads’ busy goalie Triston Murray.
“It was a nice team effort,‘ said NMC coach Dave VanHaitsma.
“I really liked our ball movement and our passing, especially our crossing passes. We created a lot of pretty good scoring chances.‘
VanHaitsma commended Closson for being in the right place at the right time and making her opportunities count.
“Lauren’s been coming on, like a lot of our younger players this year,‘ he said. “She put herself in good position more and more as the season went along and it paid for her today. And as great as she played, she couldn’t have done it with those super crossing passes from Mak and from Syd.‘
NMC led 2-0 at intermission but added to the lead eight minutes into the second half as Closson redirected a pass from Hart that started from nearly in the corner.
Crossroads scored its lone goal midway through the half when midfielder Allie Angell broke free and managed to put one past diving Comet goalkeeper Megan Bennett, making it a 3-1 game and boosting the Cougars’ hopes of a comeback.
But NMC continued to apply the pressure at the other end. The Cougars’ Murray made a diving stop of a blast from Hart with 18 minutes to go to keep the visitors within striking distance but could not stop Closson’s third goal nine minutes later, a missile that bruised the twine in the back of the net.
Hart then clinched matters with her goal with two minutes remaining.
The only bad note for NMC was the loss of veteran midfielder Anna Lanser early in the second half. She went down with a knee injury and was taken to the hospital.
“Losing Anna hurt us not just from the soccer aspect but it hurt all of us emotionally to see her hurting,‘ VanHaitsma said.
Even so, the Comets did not have a letdown on the field.
At the other end, the rangy Bennett, a ninth-grader in her second year as a starter, turned in a solid performance, recording five saves and making smart decisions when to charge out and when to stay back.
VanHaitsma commended Bennett and the back wall of defenders Maggie Yount, Callie Keysor, Kari VanPolen and Madelyn Benthem for clogging passing lanes and playing sound positionally.
On the other side of the bracket, Houghton Lake (19-2) defeated Mason County Central 4-0 to advance to Thursday’s finals at 5 p.m. against NMC (7-4-4).
The teams played once during the regular season with the Bobcats winning 3-0.
“They’re a very good team with a veteran roster,‘ VanHaitsma said. “We need to put our best foot forward.‘
