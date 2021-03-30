TRAVERSE CITY — “Free throws matter.‘
The words of Northern Michigan Christian girls' basketball coach Rich Bennett rang true after the Comets saw their season come to a halt Monday at Traverse City Central in a MHSAA Division 4 regional semifinal with a 53-50 defeat at the hands of Frankfort.
The Panthers, scoring nearly exclusively from the free-throw line, rallied over the final five-and-a-half minutes from a 44-36 deficit as NMC starters Megan Bennett, Ally Krick and Maggie Yount all fouled out in succession in a stretch from the 5:35 mark to the 3:46 mark.
Free throws matter in every contest but in some more than others. The Panthers stepped to the line 12 times in the last 5:35 of the game and made 13 of 23 to slowly overtake NMC. The Comets, who went to the line four times in the same stretch, making 4 of 7 attempts, still maintained a slim lead until the final minute of regulation but then Frankfort tied the score at 50 with 58 seconds to go and then went ahead for good when junior Madison Clouse made the only field goal of the final five minutes for her team with a timely offensive put-back with 11 seconds to go.
NMC (11-4) was not able to answer back.
“The girls gave a great effort,‘ Bennett said. “Paige (Ebels) did a great job handling the ball and running the point after Megan, Ally and Maggie all fouled out but Frankfort to their credit kept the pressure on and they were able to create some turnovers and then kept getting to the free throw line. That was the difference.‘
Frankfort made 26 of 43 from the line for the game, accounting for half of its points. NMC made 11 of 25 for the game.
Frankfort senior Reagan Thorr was the chief Comet killer in this one, sinking 6 of 10 attempts from the stripe with the game clock winding down. Thorr finished with a game-high 27 points, including 10 in the fourth quarter.
Bennett scored 15 before fouling out. She was saddled with early foul trouble and had to sit much of the first half. She scored eight second-half points, including kissing one off the glass to put the Comets on top 43-34 with 6:37 left to play, and she was often controlling the glass at the defensive end. She picked up her fourth foul early in the fourth quarter but her height and her scoring ability was making too much of a difference at that point for coach Bennett to take her out of the game. With 5:35 showing on the clock, she was called for her fifth foul.
Even with Bennett, Krick and Yount gone from the game, NMC still held a 46-40 lead after Ebels hit a dribble drive with a little over three minutes still to play. That would prove to be the last shot made from the floor for NMC, though.
Frankfort slowly gained momentum after that with the game clock winding down and eventually gained the lead, too. The Panthers (13-4) advanced to the regional finals against Bellaire (15-3) on Thursday.
“On a positive note, it’s been an excellent season,‘ Bennett said. “With everything the girls have had thrown at them, they’ve responded really well and they represented themselves well, the school well and the community well. I couldn’t be prouder.‘
Bennett commended seniors Krick and Jamie DeKam for their contributions and leadership on and off the floor this season. He also noted the effort of freshman Jada VanNoord, who was on the floor for the last four minutes and contributed two steals.
Ebels finished with 12 points, going 6 for 9 from the line, and sophomore Alaina Rozeveld, taking the ball aggressively to the hole, scored 10 while Ryleigh Langton tallied six and Krick scored five.
