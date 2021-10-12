TRAVERSE CITY — Northern Michigan Christian wrapped up its regular season with a 2-1 win over Traverse City Christian in a non-conference soccer contest Monday.
“Tonight was a goofy game,” NMC coach Taylor Mulder said. We started by being delayed by 1 hour due to thunder delays, followed by two 30-minute halves shortened due to light concerns.
“With that out of the way, we played well tonight, especially defensively. Our defense showed the fruits of our training and performed well against all attacks. The goal against us was off a corner kick, which is the first time for us this season so there is still room for improvement.”
Tucker Tossey and Mekhi Harris scored for the Comets while Seth VanHaitsma added an assist.
Blake DeZeeuw recorded four saves in the nets.
NMC hosts Pine River in a Division 4 district contest Oct. 19.
BIG RAPIDS — Pine River wrapped up its regular season with a 4-0 win over Big Rapids in a Northern Michigan Soccer League contest.
“It was a pretty solid all-around game tonight,” Pine River coach Dave Fisher said. “They did a really nice job passing and setting each other up.”
Lukas Fisher scored twice for the Bucks while Lynn Belvin and Hoon Yang had a goal apiece.
Kate Mitchell recorded six saves in the shutout.
Pine River is at NMC in a Division 4 district contest Oct. 19.
TRAVERSE CITY — That’s a wrap.
Cadillac wrapped up its girls’ golf season, taking sixth at the Big North Conference Championships Monday at the TC Country Club.
Montague won the event with a 347 while the host Trojans were second at 354, Traverse City West third at 378 and the Vikings shot a 421.
“After a very hard-fought regional and two tournaments right after, I think our girls hit a wall,” Cadillac coach Brandon Bailey said.
“They really wanted to do well but I don’t think their energy level was there today. Many of my players came to me and said it will be better next year.
“We are a very young team and they made huge improvements this year both in play and in what it takes to play high school golf. It’s a huge balance and playing and it wears on them mentally.
“I am very proud of this team and our lone senior, Zoey Feister, who was a constant on our varsity team. She learned the sport very quickly. The team will be very competitive next year. They learned a lot this season. They’re a great group of girls that will put a lot of time into it next summer and will be ready for when the season starts.”
Onalee Wallis and Grace Drabik paced Cadillac with 104s Monday while Feister shot a 106, Carmen Dahlstrom 107, Avery Meyer 107 and Madalie Dickerson.
Cadillac’s JV team shot a 497.
Ellery Schaefer carded a 108, Clara Brown 119, Jaelei Greiner 128, Aly Baker 142 and Grace Krannitz 149.
